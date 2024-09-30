Jill Duggar Says She "Keeps the Mess in Perspective" With Messy Family Car

Fans of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On — especially those with large families — might find they have some things in common with the stars, but second eldest daughter Jill Duggar became especially relatable to many parents when she shared a video detailing installing her own rearview mirror and revealed her car is super messy.

Not everyone was impressed, though. Some people tried to shame her for her messy vehicle. Although Jill answered some of her critics in the comment section as they suggested having her car detailed and even pointed out that it likely isn't a money issue since her "husband is a lawyer," Jill seemed unbothered by the critics. As someone who was in the public eye with her family for the better part of her childhood and into adulthood, Jill has clearly developed a thick skin when it comes to internet comments.

Jill Duggar's messy car is a topic of conversation among her followers on Instagram.

When Jill shared an Instagram video of herself going through the steps of replacing her rear view mirror, she also inadvertently showed the messier side of having three kids in the family car on a regular basis. From the goldfish cracker crumbs in the hard-to-reach spots next to the front seat to the small toys and crumbs in the cup holders, it was a relatable moment for the former reality TV star.

And, while some of her followers commented to say just that, others urged Jill to have her car detailed, like, yesterday. But, Jill commented back, "Maybe after our next trip… because we all know after being in the car a whole 2.5 seconds it's gonna look like it does now."

When another follower commented on the post to share that it's "comforting" to know Jill's car as a mom looks like theirs, Jill replied that it's hard to keep the interior of the family car looking perfect.