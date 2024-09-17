Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Counting On Jason Duggar's Company Is Under Fire Amid Lawsuit for Poor Construction on an Arkansas Home The former client claims Jason Duggar's construction company has not repaired numerous issues. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 17 2024, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jaseduggar

You might know Jason Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, but his fellow Arkansas residents know him as a contractor whose company is often hired for different home construction jobs. But now that one client has complaints against the former reality TV star, there's a lawsuit that was filed against Jason Duggar.

The Duggar family as a whole is well-versed in home construction. Over the years, viewers watched dad Jim Bob Duggar and his gaggle of kids work on home projects in the family home as well as the homes the adult children moved into. The kids even helped work on the main house when it was under construction, which viewers watched on the original TLC show. But according to the complaint filed against Jason, some of that expertise didn't follow him to his own construction company.

Jason Duggar faces a lawsuit from a former construction client.

According to court documents obtained by Distractify, a man by the name of Mark Thompson filed a lawsuit against Jason on Sept. 16, 2024, citing issues with a Bella Vista, Ark. home that Jason and his company allegedly failed to fix after given enough time to do so. The court documents claim that there were more than 20 things that needed to be fixed and a damaged roof and leaky drywall both remain unrepaired by Jason and his company.

Eventually, according to the lawsuit against Jason, he and his company stopped responding to the owner. As a result, much of the promised home improvement areas were left unattended to. And now, Jason faces legal action because of his alleged errors and failure in making things right with a former client in Arkansas, where Jason is known locally for his company and his former reality TV role.

Jason Duggar is accused of being an unlicensed contractor.

The suit mentions Jason's company, Madison Holding, LLC, and also claims that Jason does not have a current credible contractor's license. While Jason has been in the construction business for years, either through Jim Bob or his own company, being without an official license is serious in maintaining the right to do his job in the future.

The documents in the case, which has been ongoing for some time, state that specific areas of the home were allegedly left unrepaired or "improperly installed." These areas include grout in a master bathroom, issues with sod installation, and stair stringer ties that were not the right size when originally installed.