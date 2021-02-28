What Does Justin Duggar Do for a Living? He's Joined the Family Business

Now that Justin Duggar is a married man, Counting On fans have wondered how, exactly, the young husband supports his wife Claire Spivey. Per the Duggars' religion/upbringing, women don't generally go to college or work outside of the home — so the burden of providing for one's family falls wholly on the man of the house.

So what does Justin do for a living now that he's a primary breadwinner? Let's take a closer look at how he brings home the bacon.