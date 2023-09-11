Distractify
Man Sparks Racial Debate About Whether "Black Privilege" Is Real — Gets Ethered by the Internet

No matter how hard the internet tries, Black privilege will never be a thing. The explosive debate has officially taken over social media.

Pretty Honore - Author
By

Sep. 11 2023, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

Jeff Mead explains why Black privilege is real, responds to girl's interview where she says she doesn't like white people.
Source: TikTok/@the_jefferymead

The Gist:

  • A controversial racial debate about Black privilege ensued on social media.
  • TikTok user Jeff Mead has been dubbed the "Black Privilege guy".
  • The internet wants to know whether or not Black privilege is real — we answer.

“I know you are, but what am I?”: It’s the official slogan for racists around the world.

It wasn’t long ago when the Klan dropped their top-charting diss track “Blue Lives Matter”.

And we can’t forget the age-old question that’s plagued the black community for decades — “Why can’t there be a White Entertainment Television?”

Well, first of all, let’s start by admitting WET is a terrible name for a TV station (depending on what kind of TV station we’re talking about). But there’s another argument that we need to settle as a society — is Black privilege real or something somebody made up?

Hold my beer.

Black woman looks at her white female coworker incredulously; a tweet that says: "Favorite white words: 1. The race card. 2. Oh get over it (colonization) 3. My grandparents and parents worked hard... 4. Black privilege."
Source: Getty Images; Twitter/@tscholo_blacki
White privilege versus Black privilege — let’s explore the controversial debate.

By definition, privilege means “belonging to a class that enjoys special privileges; favored.”

It’s been statistically proven that white privilege is just as real as you and me. Black privilege, on the other hand, is up for debate.

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne the God pushed the narrative in his autobiography Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It. In it, he claims that white privilege is a systemic presence whereas Black privilege is a "spiritual force."

Charlamagne the God wears a black suit at a 2023 conference; a tweet says: i still think it’s absolutely wild Charlamagne dropped a book called Black Privilege. How Tf did we just let that slide?"
Source: Getty Images; Twitter/@nileross

Another person who’s hopped on the Black privilege bandwagon is a controversial internet personality named Jeff Mead, who breathed even more life into the concept after he shared his take in a series of now-viral videos.

Who is Jeff Mead the “Black privilege guy”? Here’s why you shouldn’t pay him any mind.

Among Jeff’s gaggle of clickbaity, white-friendly rants on social media, there’s one stitch, in particular, that really got the people going.

The video in question saw a group of black girls being interviewed. The interviewer asked them which race they wouldn't date. While one of them said they wouldn't date a man from India because they don't like the smell of curry, another responded: “I’m not dating a white person because I don’t like white people.”

According to Jeff, a controversial faux philosopher, this is just one of the many examples of the privilege Black people have in this country.

“Now imagine if a white person said I'm not gonna date Black people because well I don't like Black people. The internet and people would lose their [minds],” he said in the video, which has more than 10 million views as of this writing.

“We are allowed to say things that other races are not allowed because we're poor, pitiful, Black people. We've been oppressed and we're in so much need of help," he sneered. "So you know, they can't dare hold us to the same standard they hold everybody else to."

The TikToker reiterated: “I've said it once and I will say it again, Black people in America have Black privilege.”

Jeff Mead says Black people have privilege and refuse to be held at the same standard as everyone else.
Source: TikTok/@the_jefferymead

Let’s be clear. In the history of history, plenty of white women have asserted that they didn’t date black guys — I mean, hasn’t he ever heard of Emmitt Till? But don’t worry. The internet read Jeff for filth so you don’t have to.

So, does Black privilege *really* exist?

If you need further explanation as to why Black privilege is totally not a thing, this video by TikTok user @Jwilliamj sums it up perfectly.

“You’re saying that Black people are privileged because they don't have to worry about losing a job because they said something like they don't like white people.”

He added: "Whilst not f---ing realizing that even when candidates are equal, black people are statistically less likely to get a f---ing job because of the color of our skin.”

“It is Black privilege to be able to not get fired for saying you don't like white people when you're less likely to be hired because you're not a white person," the TikToker continued sarcastically. *Drops mic.*

And this was just one of many points that were made.

Think of Black privilege as Tinkerbell. It only exists if you really really believe. Even then — it’s still only a figment of your imagination.

