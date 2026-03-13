Is BokHee Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy?' A Fan Page Post Has Been Debunked Our favorite scrub nurse can't leave the show. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 13 2026, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: ABC/YouTube

For over 20 years, Grey’s Anatomy has had medical drama fans in a tailspin. With viewers invested in the staff's professional and personal lives, it’s like we’ve grown up with the characters. That said, as some characters were either killed off the show or written off in strange ways, emotions often followed. And yes, fans are still upset by the deaths of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), and Mark Sloan (the late Eric Dane). Not to mention, Alex Karev’s (Justin Chambers) departure was a tough pill to swallow.

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With the show constantly embracing a new era, fans have consistently been on watch to ensure the characters they know and love stay put. And when a rumor surfaced of the beloved scrub nurse BokHee (Kathy C. An) leaving the show, fans immediately wanted answers. Is BokHee leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Keep reading as we get to the bottom of the rumor.

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Is BokHee leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy'?

Settle down, folks! Our beloved BokHee is not going anywhere — for now. In a Feb. 4, 2026, Instagram post, Kathy is seen having a conversation with a member of production off-camera. She immediately dispelled the rumors and got a good laugh out of it.

“Who said that?” Kathy asks, laughing about the rumor. “Who said that I left the show?” “I know, it’s crazy,” a member of production said. “It is, it’s funny,” Kathy replied.

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The rumor grew legs after X account @GreysAnatomyHD shared a lengthy post on Jan. 28, 2026, about BokHee saying goodbye to the series.

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“BokHee reminded us that not all heroes wear the spotlight,” the post reads. “Some hold the room together simply by showing up every day, doing the work, and caring deeply. And in a show built on chaos and emotion, that quiet strength meant everything.”

BokHee, goodbye. 💙



For years, she stood quietly in the operating room, with steady hands, calm eyes, always there when it mattered most. BokHee didn’t need dramatic storylines or long monologues. Her presence alone was enough.



She witnessed everything: the breakthroughs, the… pic.twitter.com/p6lk0G28At — Greys Quotes (@GreysAnatomyHD) January 28, 2026

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The post continued: “Saying goodbye to BokHee feels like saying goodbye to a piece of Grey’s Anatomy itself. Because she wasn’t just in the background — she was the background that made everything else possible. Thank you, BokHee. You were always there. And we’ll always remember.” Although Kathy has since put the rumors to rest, the post still remains up on X, with many fans calling out the false information.

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BokHee is the most iconic side character on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

If you know, you know! BokHee has appeared in over 300 episodes of the hit show. And while BokHee rarely speaks, her presence is one that fans count on while watching the show.

The beloved scrub nurse who often appears alongside the main cast during surgery scenes. And while she often remains silent, every now and again she’ll utter a word or two during intense surgeries — think Shane Ross going rogue in the operating room in Season 10.

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The beloved scrub nurse is also loved by fans for her seemingly close relationship with the main cast. If you recall, in a tender moment with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), BokHee called her “Wonder Woman” after she successfully completed a long surgery. BokHee has also spoken about her ethnicity during an episode that covered Asian hate.