Is 'Charmed' Canceled? Fans Worry About the Fate of the Show After Season 3

The CW reboot of the classic early 2000s series Charmed has been well-received by viewers for its breath of fresh air sprinkled with nods to the original. But after Charmed One sister Madeleine Mantock announced she was leaving the show, fans are worried that losing one of the key members of the cast signals the show's imminent end. Is Charmed canceled? Here's what we know so far.

So, is 'Charmed' canceled? Not all is lost.

The CW is almost notorious for keeping fans in suspense about television renewals, which could be a contributing factor to why Charmed fans are worried about the show's fate. Additionally, the series' third season was intended to premiere earlier in the year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming and the release date of Season 3 were pushed back to Jan. 24, 2021.

With all of these complications in mind, Charmed fans can rest easy knowing, at the very least, Season 4 of the show is coming. In February 2021, Deadline reported the CW had renewed Charmed for another season. However, just because Charmed has been renewed for Season 4 does not guarantee its longevity, and there is no word about where the show will go after Season 4.

Fans who have worried about the show's main cast should also be assured. During the first Charmed after Shannen Doherty left the show, Rose McGowan appeared to take her place as the Halliwell sisters' half-sister, Paige. Perhaps the CW will utilize Madeleine's exit to introduce a powerful new character for Season 4?

