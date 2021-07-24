Is 'Charmed' Canceled? Fans Worry About the Fate of the Show After Season 3

Is 'Charmed' Canceled? Fans Worry About the Fate of the Show After Season 3By Anna Garrison
Jul. 24 2021, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
The CW reboot of the classic early 2000s series Charmed has been well-received by viewers for its breath of fresh air sprinkled with nods to the original. But after Charmed One sister Madeleine Mantock announced she was leaving the show, fans are worried that losing one of the key members of the cast signals the show's imminent end. Is Charmed canceled? Here's what we know so far.
So, is 'Charmed' canceled? Not all is lost.
The CW is almost notorious for keeping fans in suspense about television renewals, which could be a contributing factor to why Charmed fans are worried about the show's fate. Additionally, the series' third season was intended to premiere earlier in the year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming and the release date of Season 3 were pushed back to Jan. 24, 2021.
With all of these complications in mind, Charmed fans can rest easy knowing, at the very least, Season 4 of the show is coming. In February 2021, Deadline reported the CW had renewed Charmed for another season. However, just because Charmed has been renewed for Season 4 does not guarantee its longevity, and there is no word about where the show will go after Season 4.
Fans who have worried about the show's main cast should also be assured. During the first Charmed after Shannen Doherty left the show, Rose McGowan appeared to take her place as the Halliwell sisters' half-sister, Paige. Perhaps the CW will utilize Madeleine's exit to introduce a powerful new character for Season 4?
Fans speculate there could be more characters leaving after Season 3.
In addition to Madeleine's exit from the show, it's been widely speculated that Poppy Drayton, who plays Abigael Jameson-Caine, will be leaving the series. The actress has been posting cryptic Instagram messages, and her character's storyline has all but concluded, leaving fans to speculate. However, because her character hasn't been killed off, that does leave the possibility of a reunion down the line.
Additionally, Season 4 could usher in more than a new Vega sister, as Abigael does leave a loose reference to "her replacement" in a recent episode before her departure. Could Abigael's exit also be setting up a new ally? Or perhaps a new adversary? Fans will have to wait and find out.
So far, there have not been any new casting announcements for Season 4 of Charmed, but with Season 3 wrapping up, it wouldn't be surprising if the CW announced new developments soon. In the meantime, you can catch up on all previous episodes of Charmed via CW.com, or enjoy the original via Peacock.