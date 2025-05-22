Is Claire in ‘The Bear’ Season 4? Inside the Character Details for the Upcoming Season ‘The Bear’ centers on extremely talented, but chaotic award-winning chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto. By Danielle Jennings Published May 22 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: FX

From its debut in June 2022, FX’s award-winning series The Bear was an instant hit with viewers and in the time since, the show has amassed a devoted fan base who can’t wait to see what the upcoming fourth season will bring — but does that include love interest Claire Dunlap?

The Bear centers on extremely talented, but chaotic award-winning chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto as he returns to his Chicago home to take over his brother’s restaurant after his untimely death.

Is Claire in ‘The Bear’ season 4?

When we last saw Carmy and Claire, things were far from the warm romance they previously shared in Season 2, and as a result, Claire’s presence in Season 3 was significantly reduced given that the former couple is still not on speaking terms. In the Season 2 finale, while locked in the restaurant freezer, Claire overheard Carmy’s comments about their relationship taking focus away from the restaurant, unbeknownst to him — and the two have not been on speaking terms ever since.

The trailer for Season 4 was recently released and the majority of the cast the fans have come to know and love were all present — but Claire was noticeably absent. Does this mean that Claire and Carmy are done for good? It’s likely that Claire will make an appearance in the upcoming season since things between the childhood friends are left unresolved.

What is Claire and Carmy’s backstory?

Claire and Carmy grew up together as kids, and as such, she is beloved by the Berzatto and Fak families, who believe that she is just what Carmy needs. After drifting apart during adulthood, largely due to Claire going to medical school and starting her residency.

The childhood sweethearts reunite after an unexpected run-in at the grocery store and quickly rekindle their romance. Claire is one of very few people who can get through Carmy’s tough exterior, offering a sense of calm from his chaotic life as a chef.

What is Season 4 of ‘The Bear’ about?

In Season 3, following the official opening of The Bear and the crew struggling to stay afloat financially and on one accord in the kitchen, fans were left on an ultimate cliffhanger as Carmy read a review of the restaurant from a renowned critic — but the season ended before it was revealed what the full review said.

Season 4 seems to pick up right where things left off, as the team continues to strive amidst challenges to make The Bear the premier dining establishment of Chicago. To add to the tension, there is also the lingering question of whether or not Sydney, Carmy’s right hand, will leave the restaurant for another job she was offered.

