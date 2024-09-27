Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Were Spotted Kissing on the Street Jeremy Allen White has been in a number of relationships since his divorce. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 27 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: FX

It seems like one of the core relationships on The Bear is now a thing in real life. Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon, who play love interests on the show, might be in a relationship after TMZ obtained photos of the two of them kissing.

The photos offer just as many questions as they do answers, which has led some to wonder whether the two actors are in a relationship. Here's what we know about whether the two actors are actually together.



Are Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon dating?

Jeremy and Molly were spotted kissing in images first obtained on Sept. 25, and Jeremy appears to embrace Molly and put his arms around her. In a separate image, he can be seen opening the door for her. In separate images, the two were spotted out together, and Page Six claims that the photos suggest that they were house hunting. While they have not made it official anywhere, all of these signs suggest that the two are in a relationship.

Both actors have crucial roles in The Bear, the critically acclaimed FX series that has run for three seasons. Jeremy plays Carmy, the show's main character and a chef who returns to Chicago to transform his brother's sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant. Molly joined the show for Seasons 2 and 3 and plays Claire, his long-time crush and love interest in the series.

Jeremy was previously in a relationship with Rosalia.

The news that Jeremy and Molly seem to be together was shocking to some because the actor had recently been linked to singer Rosalia. The two were first linked in October of 2023, and they continued to appear in public together regularly. That relationship appears to have fizzled, and it followed Jeremy's divorce from Addison Timlin after three years of marriage.

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/BGeDIxsWYx — 21 (@21metgala) September 26, 2024

Reports suggest that Jeremy was blindsided by the divorce after three years of marriage, and the two officially separated in May of 2023. They share two daughters: Ezer Billie, 5, and Dolores Wild, 3. Although their relationship appears cordial, Jeremy agreed to alcohol testing as part of the custody agreement, and he also agreed to attend Alcoholics Anonymous and therapy as part of the arrangement.

Given that long relationship history, it's unclear whether Jeremy and Molly are in a serious relationship or something more casual. We also don't know how long the two have been an item. For now, then, the kissing is basically all we have to go on, in addition to the fact that the two play romantic interests on The Bear.