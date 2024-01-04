Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jeremy Allen White Sparks New Romance Amid Divorce From Addison Timlin Since separating from his wife, award-winning actor Jeremy Allen White has been romantically linked to Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía, By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 4 2024, Published 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Most of us know and love Jeremy Allen White for his role as Phillip "Lip" Gallagher, the eldest son of the dysfunctional Gallagher family, in Showtime's acclaimed series Shameless. However, his star status soared to new heights when he served up award-winning charisma as chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the dramedy series The Bear.

Now, as he keeps blowing us away with top-notch performances and photoshoots that make us weak in the knees (seriously, that Calvin Klein campaign is a thirst trap masterpiece), many fans are dying to get the scoop on his off-screen adventures. First on the menu — who's Jeremy Allen White cozying up to these days?

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jeremy Allen White dating?

As of early January 2024, Jeremy Allen White is dating Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. The pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted at a Los Angeles farmers market on Oct. 29, 2023. The actor was seen carrying several bouquets while the Grammy winner walked with a single flower in hand. Ugh — how sweet!

On November 30, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the Iron Claw actor and the Spanish pop star, whose full name is Rosalia Vila i Tobella, were officially dating. The insider told the outlet, "Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently."

Source: Getty Images

Since then, Jeremy and Rosalía haven't been too shy about their newfound romance. The lovebirds have been packing on the PDA quite often, with the most recent snapshots featuring them strolling side-by-side in the concrete jungle of New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Oh, but rewind a bit! Before his relationship with the well-known singer, Jeremy was romantically linked to model and actress Ashley Moore in early August 2023. Remember those smooches, hugs, and strolls in Los Angeles? It's unclear if the pair were ever officially dating, but they were last seen together in L.A. on Sept. 27, 2023.

Before this, the Golden Globe winner was married to Addison Timlin until she filed for divorce in May 2023. And let's not forget his Shameless co-star Emma Greenwell, with whom he dated from 2011 to 2014.

Jeremy Allen White and his ex-wife, Addison, have two daughters together.

Jeremy and Addison first met during their freshman year of high school while attending the same performing arts high school in New York City. They worked together on the 2008 psychological drama film Afterschool, and their friendship blossomed, eventually evolving into a romantic relationship in 2016.

The pair celebrated the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Ezer Billie White, on Oct. 20, 2018. Following their engagement in August 2019, Jeremy and Addison exchanged vows on Oct. 18, 2019, at the Beverly Hills Courthouse in Los Angeles. A year later, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores Wild White, on Dec. 12, 2020.

Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end after more than three years, with Addison filing for divorce in May 2023. Despite separating, Jeremy and Addison have remained on good terms and were even spotted sharing a few intimate moments at their daughter's soccer games.

On Oct. 11, 2023, People reported that Jeremy and Addison filed their custody agreement. According to the documents, the former couple reached an agreement for joint custody of their two daughters, so long as the award-winning actor uses a Soberlink device to ensure that he is sober every time he sees his kids.

Source: Getty Images