Hold Up — Is Jeremy Allen White's Grandfather Gene Wilder? Fans have wondered if Jeremy Allen White is related to his look-a-like Gene Wilder. Is the legendary actor the younger star's grandfather? By Melissa Willets Jan. 4 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

When it comes to nepo babies, the tradition of the offspring of Hollywood talent making it big is alive and well. Just look at Cindy Crawford and her daughter, model Kaia Gerber. Or Lily-Rose Depp and her famous dad, Johnny Depp. The list goes on, and includes Tom Hanks and his son Colin Hanks, and Scott Eastwood and his dad, Clint Eastwood.

Given the many families for whom fame is in their blood, fans have started wondering if The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is related to a very big comedy icon of years past. Because it's undeniable that the Shameless alum strongly resembles the one and only Gene Wilder. So, is Gene actually Jeremy's grandfather? Read on to learn the truth of the matter.

Source: Paramount Pictures Gene Wilder in 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

So, is Gene Wilder really Jeremy Allen White's grandfather or is this just a rumor?

The question is: Is the man behind Willy Wonka really the grandfather of Lip and Carmy? Well, to put it bluntly, no. But, the rumor got started that Gene and Jeremy were related because of their uncanny resemblance.

In fact, Jeremy himself is well aware of the rumor, and addressed this common misconception in a December 2023 interview, saying for the record, "I’m not related to Gene Wilder. I think a lot of people think I am.” In 2022, he also spoke out about the persistent tea about the stars being related, saying, "Everyone’s decided I look a lot like Gene Wilder, which I agree.” The actor has also said he considers the comparison to be a compliment.

Gene Wilder does not even have a grandson that is known about, let alone it being Jeremy Allen White.

The legendary comedian we all knew and loved passed away in 2016. So, did he even have any children? Well, the answer again is no, not really. Gene was married four times, and at one point, he did adopt a daughter named Katherine.

But years before the actor's death, Katherine and Gene became estranged. She went on to lead a private life out of the spotlight, so if she ever had a son is not public knowledge.

Jeremy Allen White's love life is also complicated, much like Gene Wilder's.

Again, not that they are related, but Jeremy has had a few bumps in the road with his romantic relationships, similar to the beloved Gene Wilder. Consider that the younger star married model Addison Timlin in 2019, but they decided to divorce just four years later.

The couple share two daughters, Ezer and Dolores. Their separation was only marred by controversy because Jeremy seemingly moved on so fast. Although Addison filed for divorce in May 2023, by that summer, Jeremy was already linked to singer Rosalía.