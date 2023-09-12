Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Paige Niemann Is Making a Name for Herself by Looking Like Ariana Grande Paige Niemann has gained a following for copying Ariana Grande's look and mannerisms. She has even infiltrated New York Fashion Week. By Joseph Allen Sep. 12 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@paigeniemann

Paige is controversial in some circles because of how much work she looks like Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande has been in the news recently due to her look alike and music leaks on Spotify.

Social media influencer and Ariana Grande look alike Paige Niemann has gained a following in large part through her uncanny ability to replicate the pop star's voice and mannerisms. Paige has gone viral on TikTok thanks to a video of her looking remarkably like Ariana as she walks down the runway at the Creators Inc. x Bossi show as part of New York Fashion Week.

"Fake Ariana came bouncing out on the runway," the caption under the video reads. As the video makes evident, Paige doesn't look totally comfortable walking the runway, or is at the very least doing an uncanny impression of Ariana Grande. Following the video's virality, though, many want to learn more about who exactly Paige is.

Who is Ariana Grande look alike Paige Niemann?

Paige is known to fans of Ariana Grande thanks to her obsession with recreating many of the singer's most iconic looks. As of this writing, Paige has a following of almost 800,000 people on Instagram, where she regularly posts images that bear an uncanny resemblance to Ariana. She also has a following of more than 10 million on TikTok (@paigeniemann), and frequently posts videos about Ariana on that platform as well.

Paige came under fire last year for content that she posted on her OnlyFans in which she was posing in a NSFW and revealing more than the real singer ever would while looking quite a bit like her. Fans at the time called the move disrespectful, in part because they felt that Paige was constantly trying to resemble Ariana in the photos.

Ariana Grande is also dealing with music leaks from someone named Adriana Venti.

Although Ariana isn't trying to make headlines right now, her name is coming up in the news quite a bit. Between her look alike posing at New York Fashion Week and a leak of her track "Fantasize" hitting Spotify in the Philippines, she's everywhere. The song was pulled from Spotify after receiving more than 70,000 streams, and it was uploaded by someone named Adriana Venti, who is obviously using a pseudonym that resembles the singer's actual name.

The track's official name appears to be "Fantasize," but it was uploaded under the title "But Just Before I Go, There's Something You Should Know" on Aug. 19, 2023, and was released by YUH Records. The identity of the leaker is a mystery, but the track has now been pulled down by Spotify.