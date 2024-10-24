Home > Entertainment > Music Is Clairo a Nepo Baby? TikTok User Questions Source of Singer's Success "You are telling me I find out Clairo is a Nepo baby and I find out on TikTok?" By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 24 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's nothing a certain section of social media loves more than calling anyone and everyone a nepo baby if they feel as though a celebrity's status has been attained through his or her parents' successes. Some people accuse so-called nepo babies of being industry plants and insiders whose success is manufactured in order to steer the industry in one direction or another.

Article continues below advertisement

While there is something to be said for the idea that certain stars get a leg up in life because of their famous parents, being a nepo baby doesn't preclude someone from being talented. Such may be the case with American singer and songwriter Claire Cottrill, who goes by Clairo. Is she a nepo baby?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Clairo a nepo baby?

One TikTok user recently had the shocking realization that Clairo might in fact be a nepo baby. User TristianPrice posted a video to the platform that showed himself gazing out of a window, looking disturbed.

He captioned the video, "You are telling me I find out Clairo is a nepo baby and I find out on TikTok?" He wrote, "Nothing wrong, but she didn't give off any industry plant vibes." In the comments, one user quipped, "Does nepo baby mean that she was loved, cared for, did art projects in the kitchen, played with friends who live down the street, encouraged to do more art, be yourself, and have a pretty normal life?" In reality, Clairo does in fact have one parent with insider industry ties: her father, Geoff Cottrill.

Article continues below advertisement

@tristianprice I listened to hot cheettos religiously and she was my introduction into this type of music. Nothing wrong but she didnt give off any industry plant type vibes ♬ Pretty Girl - Clairo Source: TikTok / @tristianprice

Who are Clairo's parents?

Geoff is a top executive who has been in lead positions at major corporations such as Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Proctor & Gamble, and Converse. He currently works as the Chief Marketing Officer for Topgolf.

Article continues below advertisement

Clairo's mother, Allie Cottrill, is also an industry insider albeit in a less powerful way. Allie works as a children's fashion photographer, but it was George who helped his daughter get a foot in the door of the music world.

According to The New York Times, Geoff consulted an old friend of his, Jon Cohen. Jon worked as an executive for Cornerstone, the marketing agency that runs The Fader magazine. Jon ended up signing Clairo to a 12-song deal with his company's Fader Label. He later introduced her to Pat Corcoran, manager to the stars who helped propel Chance the Rapper to superstardom. She signed with Pat's company Height Brand in 2017. Since then, the rest has been history for Clairo.

Article continues below advertisement