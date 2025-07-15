Is 'Get Out' Actor Daniel Kaluuya in a Cult? Who Is Heir Holiness? Fans believe he's in the sunken place. By Niko Mann Published July 15 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are worried about Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya after a rumor spread that he may be under the spell of a cult leader. According to Page Six, as of 2022, the British actor is being managed by a life strategist known as Heir Holiness. The spiritual advisor's real name is reportedly Vanylla Salimah Mahmoud, and she allegedly calls herself the "Head Mistress” at the "International Alma Mater, Blessed University.”

A report from Puck News back in 2022 has resurfaced online, and it claims that the Oscar-winning actor is no longer being represented by the prominent talent agency, CAA, and that all communication with Daniel has to go through Heir Holiness. However, a report from Variety from March 2025 says Daniel is being represented by WME, another reputable talent agency in Hollywood. So, is Daniel Kaluuya in a cult?

Is Daniel Kaluuya in a cult?

The report from Puck News resurfaced on X, formerly Twitter, and claims that Daniel is under the influence of Heir Holiness. The report claims that he allegedly ditched his representation from CAA in order to be managed exclusively by the spiritual guru.

The post has been viewed more than 23 million times after being shared on July 13. After an X user made a comment about Daniel no longer being in movies, it was shared in a since-deleted post with he caption, "He joined a cult." A screenshot of the 2022 article was included with the post.

"Puck also reported that Kaluuya, 33, had fired his powerful talent agents at CAA, which reps such A-listers as Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Reese Witherspoon. He signed with the agency in 2018 shortly after filming Get Out. A CAA spokesperson told The Post: 'I can confirm that Daniel Kaluuya is not a client of the agency'." Heir Holiness was reportedly with Daniel while he filmed Nope in 2022.

daniel kaluuya needs to take lessons from tom cruise on being in a cult and working bc I’m tired of no longer seeing him in things — v (@missh8ter) July 14, 2025

"Heir Holiness has marginalized DK's usual team," claimed an industry insider, adding that Heir Holiness had taken over Daniel's life. "People on the Nope set were very concerned that Heir had 'taken over' DK's life, and all decisions had to go through her. I've heard there were multiple blow-ups and the production, people were afraid of her."

Heir Holiness told Vulture that the actor firing his agents had nothing to do with her. “He had some problems in his business with some people, and he fired them. What does that have to do with me?” It's unclear if Daniel is still associated with Heir Holiness, but Variety reports that he is being represented by WME (William Morris Endeavor) as well as B-Side Management in the U.K.

A source told Page Six that while filming Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel flew the guru to Los Angeles weekly for his spiritual healing and mental exercises. She also reportedly gave him herbal weight-loss supplements. Heir Holiness denied working with the actor at first, but later claimed on Instagram that she was his "personal manager" and noted her expertise in “mentoring, management, and artist development.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel was asked about the rumor that the guru controls his decisions. “It showed me that I was in a paradigm of fame,” he said of the rumor. “An unnamed, unverified source has more credibility than what is actually said and the truth of the situation. Like, ‘Wow, so a bunch of people decided it’s happening, then it’s happened?’ And it’s like, well, that’s not what’s happened.”