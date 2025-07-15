Big Meech's Dad Is a Big Part of 'BMF' on Starz, but What Happened to Him? Big Meech's dad made a career out of gospel music. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 15 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

You don't have to know much about the real-life Black Family Mafia crime organization to appreciate the Starz series BMF, which chronicles a life of crime led by brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. Now, what many want to know is what happened to Big Meech's dad, Charles Flenory, in real life, following his sons' arrests and eventual respective releases from federal prison.

According to 11Alive in Atlanta, Southwest T and Big Meech were originally sentenced to 30 years for their roles in the drug trafficking syndicate. However, in 2020, Southwest T was released and ordered to serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest, per the outlet. In 2024, Fox 9 in Minneapolis-St. Paul reported that Big Meech was released from prison to continue his sentence in a halfway house. But the brothers' dad was never part of the life of crime they led, and his interests and aspirations were much different.

What happened to Big Meech's dad?

Although no one from the family has publicly shared what happened to Big Meech's dad outside of BMF, he died in 2017, according to an obituary online. One YouTube video that describes Charles's life says he died from pancreatic cancer. However, neither Big Meech nor Southwest T has confirmed this in interviews or on social media.

Unlike Big Meech and Southwest T, Charles did not approve of or participate in any of the crimes that the brothers were convicted of. According to the Sacred Steel Archive, Charles began playing music at a young age and went on to play music in church worship services. He eventually founded Gospel Sounds Record Corporation.

BMF began casting and filming after the Flenory patriarch died. Season 1 premiered in 2021. According to actor Russell Hornsby, who plays Charles in the series, however, he got the OK from Big Meech before filming.

"I think it was Little Meech's 21st birthday, we had a little get-together at the place where he was staying, and his father called to wish him a happy birthday," Russell shared in an interview with DJ Suss One. He explained that Big Meech then spoke with him to confirm who he is and what movies he has been in, and he gave his approval.

Big Meech's mom often shares Instagram posts about her family.

Big Meech's mom, Lucille Flenory, is still alive, and she often shares family photos and other posts on her Instagram. Most of her posts shout out her kids and grandkids, and even Charles, on their respective birthdays. She also shares updates about BMF from time to time. In March 2024, she shared a collection of photos of Charles in honor of his "heavenly birthday."