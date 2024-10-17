Home > Entertainment From Prison to Halfway House: Why Big Meech Went to Jail and When He Gets Out Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008 but will be a free man in 2026. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 17 2024, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@southwest263

Black Mafia Family (BMF) co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the same Big Meech referenced in Rick Ross's iconic lyrics, "I think I'm Big Meech (Ugh), Larry Hoover," has reportedly been released from prison. BMF is widely known as a drug trafficking and money laundering organization led by Big Meech and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. In mid-October 2024, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to TMZ that Big Meech had been released.

The media outlet noted that Big Meech was transferred from FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood, Fla. and will serve the remainder of his sentence in a halfway house overseen by the BOP’s Miami Residential Reentry Management Office. Big Meech was arrested in 2005, and in 2008, he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. With his name frequently dropped in rap lyrics and news of his release making waves, many are now wondering what exactly landed Big Meech in prison. Here's the backstory.

Why did Big Meech go to jail?

Source: Instagram/@southwest263 Throwback photo of Big Meech and his brother Terry

Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008, locking him away for nearly three decades. He was convicted on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, solidifying his role as a key figure in the Black Mafia Family’s criminal operations, which ran from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

In October 2005, the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a drug raid, uncovering $2 million in cash and assets, as well as weapons and cocaine, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The raid led to the arrest of 30 members of BMF, and the brothers were subsequently indicted.

BMF wasn't just known for its drug trafficking empire—it also built a reputation as a rap label, working with artists like Young Jeezy and Fabolous. But when everything caught up with them, the operation came crashing down.

Despite that, the BMF name remains highly relevant, with its story adapted into shows like Black Mafia Family on Starz, produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Another 50 Cent-led production, Power, is loosely inspired by BMF’s lifestyle and criminal enterprises.

Big Meech's sentence was reduced by nearly three years in early 2024.

According to TMZ, Big Meech's sentence was cut short by nearly three years in early 2024. His sentence was reportedly reduced as part of a broader effort to reform sentencing for non-violent drug offenders.

When will Big Meech be released?

Although Big Meech has technically been released from jail, he’s still serving the remainder of his sentence in a halfway house in Fla., as previously mentioned. The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists his official release date as Jan. 27, 2026. At that point, Big Meech will be completely free, though much has changed since he was last a free man.

The rap community is welcoming Big Meech's release with open arms.

Big Meech has clearly left an indelible mark on the rap community, and he's receiving a lot of love after news of his federal release hit headlines. Sexyy Red was quick to post on X (formerly Twitter), asking where the release party would be, while Boosie BadAzz wrote, "Welcome back."

