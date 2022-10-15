Here's an Update on the Heartbreaking Story of '60 Days In' Star Dashaun Williams

Much like most of the problems that plague this world, the prison system has become the subject of more than a few reality TV shows — one of which is A&E’s 60 Days In. The series, which is currently in its seventh season, sees prison reform in a whole new light.

Each season, a new batch of contestants goes undercover behind bars to gather intel on the inner workings of the prison system. And over the years, a few fan favorites have emerged. Former 60 Days In stars Dashaun Williams and Jon McAdams developed a bond in Season 3.