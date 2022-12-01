Demi Lovato Plans to Retire, but Will She Put Down the Mic for Good?
True talent is undeniable. Over the years, Demi Lovato has captivated audiences with her powerful vocals, kept the masses entertained with her acting skills, and won the world’s support with her sobriety journey. Demi has quite the unique story with her stardom, but it's one that has influenced the world and stands as a testament that we’re all human.
Although Demi has dealt with more than most can bear, music has always been an outlet for the star. And while the two-time Grammy-nominated songstress has sold over 24 million records, the thought of the 30-year-old leaving the music industry behind is troubling. However, Demi did share that she’s ready to make her exit from music, but her recent performance schedule has left fans confused. So, is Demi retiring? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Despite Demi Lovato announcing that her Holy Fvck Tour will be her last, the star is scheduled to perform elsewhere.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Demi took to Instagram Stories in September 2022 to reveal heartbreaking information to her fans.
“I’m so f--king sick I can’t get out of bed,” Demi wrote in an Instagram Story via Mic. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”
In a follow-up Instagram Story, Demi shared that she’s “going to power through it” for her fans and that she’ll “need help singing, so sing loud.”
Demi’s tour wrapped in November 2022 after starting in August 2022, per Miami New Times. However, it appears that Demi isn't quite finished performing.
Ticketmaster currently has tickets on sale with Demi performing at two venues for iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball — New York City’s Madison Square Garden for Z100’s Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 9, 2022, and Boston’s TD Garden for Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 11.
And of course, it has left fans to wonder if Demi will possibly take on more shows in the future or if the last two shows will be her last. Unfortunately, Demi has yet to speak on her career move.
So, is it possible that Demi Lovato may no longer be retiring?
Lovatics would love to hear that Demi has decided to put off retiring. However, since the New York Post shares that Demi will only perform at select shows for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, it's safe to assume that she may stick to her plans of walking away from the music industry.
On the flip side, since the two aforementioned iHeartRadio shows are believed to be Demi’s last two performances, the “4 Ever 4 Me” songstress may have a change of heart during her shows. After all, all it takes is one connection or memorable experience during the shows to make Demi rethink her decision.
In other words, Demi actually retiring can pretty much go either way. Although Lovatics will be sad to see her go, Demi has an impressive career and discography that will continue to influence and inspire the masses.