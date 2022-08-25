Demi Lovato Will Discuss Disney “Brainwashing” Its Child Stars in an Upcoming Project

Later in the Call Her Daddy podcast, Demi explained she wasn’t the only famous teenager struggling with Disney Channel’s alleged demands. She said her “Disney Circle” friends included Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and The Jonas Brothers.

“You can't be seen at a party with a red cup in your hand because it looks like it could be alcohol,” she said while explaining one of Disney’s rules. “There was this website called Ocean Up that would take all scandalous things that were happening to Disney actors and put it on there, so we lived in fear of that website.”