Dolly Parton Turned Down Presidential Medal of Freedom From Trump Twice

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is one of the biggest civilian honors anyone can receive. And while many notable people, including Mother Teresa, boxer Muhammad Ali, and singer-songwriter Bob Dylan are some of the few who are recipients, country superstar Dolly Parton was also given the prestigious honor.

However, the Business Insider reports that she rejected the award not once, but twice. In fact, former President Donald Trump was behind the country music legend receiving the honor. And since Trump is known to reward his supporters, the news has led many people to ask: Is Dolly a Republican?

Is Dolly Parton a Republican?

There's no argument that Trump always finds a way to honor his supporters. From pardoning rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black to honoring Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his term in office, he always takes care of his supporters. So, it's easy for many people to believe that Dolly is a Republican as well.

However, the "Jolene" singer has never stated her political beliefs. In fact, she has always made an effort to pivot away from any conversations involving politics. “I don’t do politics,” she said on Dolly Parton's America in 2019. “I have too many fans on both sides of the fence. Of course, I have my opinion, but I learned years ago to keep my mouth shut about things.”

And seeing how people are harshly criticized for their political affiliation, we can't blame her. Still, since she's being tight-lipped about her political affiliation, it has left some fans believing that she is a closet Republican. Fans have been pretty vocal about their opinions on her status, with many supporting her no matter what side of the political fence she's on.

In a world that is overtly politicised. A world where political compromise doesn’t exist, Dolly Parton manages to show us all that we can still lead with our heart instead of our political affiliation.



