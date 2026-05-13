'7 Little Johnstons' Fans Want to Know if Elizabeth Is Pregnant Again Elizabeth teases a "brother or sister" for her daughter on '7 Little Johnstons.' By Chrissy Bobic Published May 13 2026, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lizzzbolden

During Season 17 of 7 Little Johnstons, the family's first big wedding happens when Elizabeth Johnston marries Brice Bolden. In the finale, Dad Trent Johnston notes how happy he is to have his first Johnston child married and to welcome Brice into the family. And, when mom Amber Johnston mentions seeing Elizabeth's daughter Leighton grow, Elizabeth hints at more children to come for her and Brice.

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She teases a "brother or sister" for Leighton in the future, and it seems to be a surprise for the rest of the family. So, is Elizabeth pregnant on 7 Little Johnstons? That's what fans of the TLC show want to know now, especially since the season ended with Elizabeth and Brice's wedding. Given what she says in the finale, it would make sense for Season 18 to continue to follow the growing family's journey to well, growing even more.

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Is Elizabeth on '7 Little Johnstons' pregnant?

In March 2026, Elizabeth and Brice announced that they are expecting their second child together. So yes, Elizabeth is pregnant, even if she wasn't pregnant during 7 Little Johnstons Season 17. The couple shared the news on Elizabeth's Instagram account with a family photo of the two of them with their toddler daughter.

"Baby B No. 2 coming early fall," Elizabeth wrote in the caption. But, by Elizabeth's own admission, this second baby is a bit earlier than her original timeline for giving Leighton a sibling. Leighton will be three, or close to three years old, when her sibling is born.

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"I think one day when Leighton's a little older, maybe closer to school, I can convince him for us to just have one more," Elizabeth told People in 2024. "One more try for a little person is what I tell him. Just for us to try, because we would definitely be stoked about having one average and one little someday."

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Elizabeth also joked about having a son who is a version of her, as an individual with achondroplasia, since her daughter Leighton is average-sized and, by extension, a little version of Brice, who is also average height.

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So far, Elizabeth has not shared whether her second child is average-sized or an "LP," as Amber says on the show, which is in reference to "little person." When Elizabeth was pregnant with Leighton, Trent and Amber were anxious to hear what the ultrasound showed in terms of her size. At this time, Elizabeth has not shared details about her second child's size.

When was Season 17 of '7 Little Johnstons' filmed?