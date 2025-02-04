Anna Johnston Is Open About Where She Stands With Her Parents on '7 Little Johnstons' Anna told Instagram followers that her relationship with her family is "horrible." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 4 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBt2qlqHSma/?hl=en&img_index=1

The TLC show 7 Little Johnstons might not quite work the same without all seven members of the original family, but daughter Anna Johnston still isn't part of the reality show anymore. So, what happened between Anna Johnston and her parents? She is often open about where she stands with her family when her fans ask about the relationship on social media.

However, some fans might still be a little unclear about where it all began. Anna is no longer part of 7 Little Johnstons, however, like her siblings, she was once an integral part of the series. At some point, Anna left the show and she continued to build her life on her own, away from cameras and, apparently, away from her parents too.

What happened between Anna Johnston and her parents?

Although Anna has never shared exactly what the catalyst was for leaving home and cutting ties with her parents, there are clues from the show that viewers caught over the years. According to many on social media, Anna always seemed to take the brunt of her parents' high expectations of their children. There's even one episode where Anna tells producers that, no matter what she does, she will never be "good enough" for their approval.

According to one fan on Reddit, Anna posted a since-deleted TikTok where she shed a little more light on what happened, though it was in a pretty cryptic way. She shared a mirror selfie with text on the screen for a trend where a user shares past trauma in what is supposed to be a slightly funny way. The text on the screen said, "You're so funny," with a line under it that said, "Thanks. I've been on a reality TV show that has torn me down mentally for the past 10 years."

There are some theories among fans that point to something that really has nothing to do with the actual family dynamic, though. Some fans shared on Reddit that they believe Anna's lack of contact with her family has to do with drama for the show. One shared that they believe it's all over a "contract dispute" and that Anna wants her own contract with TLC and her control of her income from the series.

That has not been confirmed, however, and for now, that's merely speculation from viewers. Anna has been open about where she stands with her parents and other family members, though. During one Instagram Q&A, when someone asked how her relationship with her family is going, Anna responded, "Horrible."

Anna Johnston probably won't return to '7 Little Johnstons.'