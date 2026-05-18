Ella Bright Looks So Much Like Brooke Shields, but Are They Actually Related? Ella Bright may give old-Hollywood glam, but her actual story starts between New York and London. By Darrell Marrow Published May 18 2026, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ellabright__

Due to her striking resemblance to Brooke Shields, folks want to know if Ella Bright is related to the iconic actor. Ella is a 19-year-old American-born British actor who has been acting since childhood, but is now starring in Prime Video's Off Campus.

Article continues below advertisement

She first worked on the TNT drama Legends, though she only appeared in flashback scenes. According to IMDb, Ella later played young Kate Middleton in Netflix’s The Crown, appeared in Holmes & Watson, and played Lily Potter Jr. in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from 2017 to 2018. Now, fans are fixated on her background. They want to know if she is related to Brooke because, let’s be honest, they do look a lot alike.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Ella Bright related to Brooke Shields?

There is no verified public family connection between Ella and Brooke. The confusion seems to come from their similar features, especially Ella’s big-screen brows, classic beauty, and old-Hollywood vibe. But family-wise, the trail does not lead to Brooke.

Ella has said she was born in New York and spent her early childhood between New York and London. She also told Island Magazine that she is “fully American” even though she has a British accent now. “I’ve never worked in the US, no, but I am fully American — both my parents are American, and I spent about the first five years of my life between New York and London,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Liane Hentscher/Prime

Ella has kept her family life pretty private. She has not revealed their names and she barely speaks about them publicly. She said she spent about the first five years of her life between New York and London before growing up more fully in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was very young, but I find it cool that I get to tell people I was born in New York as I have a British accent so nobody would know,” she said. “Both my parents have American accents though, so sometimes it kind of throws people off when they hear us speak together! I would love to move back to New York at some point when I’m older, as I think it’s a really cool place to live.” Brooke, meanwhile, has two daughters. According to People, Brooke is the mother of Rowan Henchy and Grier Henchy, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy.

Ella Bright is stealing hearts on ‘Off Campus.’

Ella plays Hannah Wells in Prime Video’s Off Campus. The college romance is based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series. Season 1 follows Hannah, a “wry, hockey-hating music major,” and Garrett Graham, Briar U’s star center, after they strike a deal to help each other out. Hannah wants to get the attention of her crush, Justin Kohl, while Garrett needs help with his grades. Their fake-dating setup starts as a simple arrangement, but of course, feelings get complicated.

Article continues below advertisement

Ella told People that she already admired Josh Heuston, who plays Justin, before they worked together. "Josh, I was such a big fan of his, from previous work," she said. “So I felt like that kind of fed into Hannah being a fan of Justin."