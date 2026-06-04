Is Ella Langley MAGA? The Country Singer’s Politics Explained
"Assume country singers are MAGA until explicitly stated otherwise. "
If you were to do a quick assessment of country music singer Ella Langley, it’s not exactly hard to see why some people are pegging her as a Donald Trump supporter. She’s from Hope Hull, Ala., and comes from a strong Southern upbringing.
That aside, there are a few ties she has to social media posts and people who are either linked to Trump or believed to be supporters of him.
With so many people using political affiliation these days to drive their opinions and decisions, people are trying to figure out, before they give Ella a shot, if she’s MAGA, to help them decide if they’re going to go with her music or go against it. So, here’s what we’ve uncovered regarding her feelings toward Trump.
Is Ella Langley a Trump supporter?
Ella Langley hasn’t publicly stated she’s a supporter of Trump or shown any explicit evidence that she backs the “creator” of the MAGA movement. Instead, it seems like she’s being labeled as a Trump supporter due to guilt by association.
You see, Ella collaborated with Morgan Wallen on the song "I Can't Love You Anymore" in mid-2026, and since many associate Morgan with supporting Trump, people automatically assume Ella has taken a similar stance toward him.
In an April 2026 post on X (formerly Twitter), one person wrote, “Did you think a country singer from Alabama was not going to be MAGA? Hell, Morgan Wallen is likely less right wing than her,” while still implying that Morgan is MAGA.
There’s also the rumor that she followed “The Charlie Kirk Show” on TikTok, though it’s not clear if she actually did.
Aside from those ties, there’s also the fact that the White House set her song “Loving Life Again” to a May 18, 2026 TikTok post showing Trump embracing being president and being cheered on by his supporters. The post was captioned “so back.”
Of course, the White House choosing Ella’s song doesn’t exactly mean she’s affiliated with the president or supports him, but with all the other “ties,” it seems to add more fuel to folks’ theory that she stands behind Trump.
But without solid evidence or proof of her voting record, there’s no way to confirm if the “Excuse the Mess” singer is a Trump supporter or not.
What is Ella Langley’s political affiliation?
In terms of political affiliation, Ella hasn’t confirmed publicly whether she’s a Democrat or a Republican. In a February 2020 Facebook post, though, she appeared to show she’s choosing neither side as she sported a Whiskey Riff T-shirt with checkboxes next to Democrat, Republican, and country music. Neither box for the political parties was checked, but the checkbox for country music was marked.
So it seems Ella is trying to steer clear of placing herself with any political party, likely because it could cause a rift among fans, though the little ties she has made to anything closely linked to MAGA have already caused some backlash.
So while some think that just because Ella is tied to the South and country music, she must support MAGA, others disagree. One person commented on Facebook that she’s “the Republican version of Taylor Swift, which is perfectly fine.”