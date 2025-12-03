Is Fantasia Barrino's Daughter Sick? A Viral Article Claims She's In the ICU The article claims that the singer's daughter only has days to live. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 3 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega / Instagram / @onlyzion_

Fans of "Truth Is" singer Fantasia Barrino are concerned after learning that the former American Idol alum's daughter, Zion Barrino, is allegedly sick and in the ICU. A viral article on Facebook claims that Zion is very ill and only has days to live, according to Celeb Premium.com.

A caption shared with the post on the platform reads, "Singer Fantasia Barrino's Daughter Zion Is In ICU - Doctor Says She Has Only Few Days To Live! What happened? Full story in comment." The news that Zion is in the ICU and gravely ill has shocked the "Enough" singer's fans, but is the news true?

Is Fantasia Barrino's daughter sick?

No, there is no evidence to suggest that Zion Barrino is sick or that she is in the ICU. The rumor that Zion was sick and in an intensive care unit has been circulating online since at least 2024. A post on Facebook from September of 2024 claimed, "In a heartbreaking development, Fantasia Barrino's daughter, Zion, has been admitted to the ICU with doctors indicating that she has only a few days to live. Zion's condition has rapidly deteriorated, leading to her hospitalization and critical care."

Fans were concerned upon hearing the sad news. One fan replied, "Praying for Zion, and the family! Lord touch her today from the crown of her head to the soles of her feet in JESUS's name!!" Another fan wrote, "May the good Lord be your strength and grant Zion’s a second chance to life, because what God cannot do does not exist." "Praying for her and her family, God bless," added another concerned fan.

However, there was no truth to the claim, and Zion is alive and very well, judging from her Instagram page. Zion and her mother appeared on the Celebrity Family Feud back in July, and Zion shared a picture of her appearance on the long-running game show with the caption, "Celebrity Family Feud airs on July 24th @ 8/7CT on ABC. Team Fantasia vs. Team Patti Labelle. We aimed to raise money for Seasons Village, Inc., located in Charlotte, NC."

Zion spoke about the rumor she was ill back in September of 2024 while announcing she was celebrating 90 days clean and sober, per Essence. "Happy 90 days to me," Zion wrote on Threads. "I’m not in the ICU, and wishing death on me is really f--ked up. Today, I celebrate one of the hardest challenges in my life."

She also celebrated 60 days of sobriety one month earlier. "I was sick for three weeks, but I pressed through, with the grace of God," she wrote. "I met some amazing people on this new journey and gained a community, love, and unbearable support from my family. Happy 60 days today to me [red heart emoji]. If you are struggling, I’m here to help and talk about my journey."