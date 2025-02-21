One Parent Shared They Believe Girl Scouts Is "Using Child Labor To Sell Their Product" "We just thought it would be a decent hobby to try out," a parent wrote on Reddit. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 21 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Girls Scouts of the USA

For some kids, joining the Boy Scouts or the Girl Scouts is a rite of passage. It's a way to learn responsibility and it's an extracurricular activity that doesn't involve the pressure of sports. But, according to one parent on Reddit, the entire Girl Scouts program could be a scam. Well, at least where they are concerned, anyway.

The parent shared their experience on a Reddit thread where they said they see the Girl Scouts format of selling cookies to be "child labor," in a way. They also shared, however, that their daughter does enjoy the experience. But the post was flooded with comments from parents with different experiences, and the question of whether or not Girl Scouts is a scam of some kind definitely caused a stir.

Is Girl Scouts a scam?

The parent wrote on Reddit that they couldn't help but notice all of the additional cost that goes into joining Girl Scouts. According to them, they spend money on "Girl Scouts-specific uniforms" and membership dues. They also shared that the entire experience didn't worry them too much until they got to the cookie sales which they believed adds to their idea that the "whole setup is a total racket."

"Looking at it from a business mindset, which I do with most things often, the Girl Scouts organization is literally using child labor to sell their product," they wrote on Reddit. "I mean I know that sounds bad, but let's just call it like it is…The money generated from the cookie sales doesn't even go back to the girls in the troop who sold them, it goes to the company, meaning the girls are acting as the sales executives and literally working for free."

Rolling into #GSCookieWeekend like… 🍪 Nothing beats the joy of Girl Scouts, a wagon full of cookies, and the sweetest smiles! Who’s ready to stock up? 😋 https://t.co/eGQw4lCbi0 pic.twitter.com/nJqA7ZbzZH — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) February 20, 2025

But other parents were quick to chime in with their own experiences regarding Girl Scouts and the success they have seen with the organization. One parent shared that, with their local council, a large amount of the earnings went to things like uniforms or camp for the girls involved that couldn't afford those things.

Another parent shared that, with their troop, they were able to use some funds to buy things they needed, like extra vests or sashes. But, one parent commented on the thread, they did experience one of their troop leaders "playing loose with the funds." As far as Girl Scouts being an actual scam, though, there appears to be more positive experiences than not.

Who needs a cape when you have a Girl Scout uniform? — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) September 3, 2024

Does it cost money to join Girl Scouts?