Jim Belushi Is an Actor, but Does That Mean His Reality TV Series Is Scripted?

There are tons of celebrities who are trying to get in on that sweet cannabis money. Billy Ray Cyrus launched his own cannabis brand (and has some of the best sativa pre-rolls I've ever tried). Mike Tyson started Tyson Ranch, which earns a reported $500,000 a month.

Jim Belushi is also growing pot on Belushi's Farm, and it's the subject of Growing Belushi, a new reality TV show on Discovery.