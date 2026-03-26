Fans Worry Harrison Ford May Be Leaving ‘Shrinking’ — Is He? "Why is everything pointing towards Harrison Ford leaving the series?" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 26 2026, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Apple

There’s no denying Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Paul Rhoades in the Apple TV series Shrinking as he navigates life with Parkinson’s disease gives viewers a perspective on the condition they might not have known they needed. While it’s clear he’s an essential part of the show, some viewers can’t ignore his declining health due to the disease and are predicting his time on the series might be nearing an end.

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In fact, one Redditor declared in February 2026, “Paul is going to die at the end of the season,” referring to Season 3, which premiered on Jan. 27, 2026, and runs through April 8, 2026, ending with the 11th episode titled, “And That’s Our Time.” But could Harrison Ford really be considering leaving Shrinking after everything viewers and the show have been through? Here’s what we know.

Is Harrison Ford leaving 'Shrinking'?

Source: Apple

Neither Harrison Ford nor Apple has announced that he’s departing Shrinking following Season 3. And with the show already renewed for Season 4, there’s a good chance he’s not going anywhere, though the series may center less around his character, considering Paul is planning to retire and move from California to Connecticut to live with his daughter Meg (Lily Rabe).

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While viewers will have to wait and see how it all plays out, since you never really know what curveballs producers might throw in just when you think you’ve figured out the plot, this does seem like the direction Paul’s storyline is heading. And if it does, that wouldn’t exactly be a bad thing. As long as his character continues to have a place in the show, viewers will likely still be satisfied (they just don’t want to see Paul completely written out).

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Of course, there’s also the possibility that his character could meet his demise, as that Redditor suggested, but that’s not something fans really want to consider and certainly aren’t hoping for. If Harrison does continue appearing in Shrinking and returns for Season 4, we could see Paul settling into his new life in Connecticut.

After all, Alice (Lukita Maxwell) is also planning to go to college there, and considering their bond, it would make sense to show the two together, there, where he can continue to offer her ongoing support and guidance as she works through processing her mother’s death and navigating her relationship with her father. While there are plenty of directions the writers could take with the show, we’ll likely have a clearer sense of Paul’s fate once Season 3 concludes.

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Harrison Ford’s Season 3 wrap speech for 'Shrinking' is giving fans hope that he isn’t leaving the series.

When Season 3 filming wrapped around July 2025, Ford gave a heartfelt speech to the cast and crew that suggested his character’s time on the show isn’t over, and that if Apple is willing, he’d be ready to come back for more. “You guys are the best. The very, very best, at what you do and how you do it. And how you make people feel is just f--king amazing. I love this place. I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again,” Ford told everyone.

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