Harrison Ford’s Marriage to Calista Flockhart Proves Hollywood Love Can Last

Few Hollywood marriages have stood the test of time like Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s — and they’re still melting hearts decades after they first met. At the 2026 Actor Awards (the newly renamed SAG-AFTRA Awards), Harrison accepted the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award and closed his speech with a tribute that quickly spread online.

“I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it, and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize," Harrison said. Now, fans are googling Calista and hoping to get a better picture of the pair’s romantic timeline.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s relationship timeline is impressive.

Harrison and Calista met in January 2002 at the 59th Golden Globe Awards, according to People. Later that year, they started dating and built their relationship quietly. On Feb. 14, 2009, Harrison proposed on Valentine’s Day and kept the moment intimate. The couple married on June 15, 2010, in New Mexico while Harrison filmed Cowboys & Aliens. They have been together since 2002, which makes it about 24 years as of 2026. They have been married since 2010, putting them at nearly 16 years as husband and wife — and still going strong.

And while Harrison and Calista do have kids, information on their family is limited. Calista adopted her son Liam in 2001, before she met Harrison. After they married in 2010, Harrison officially adopted Liam, making him his youngest child. Harrison also has four older children from previous marriages — sons Ben, Willard, Malcolm, and Georgia.

Harrison Ford has a storied dating history.

Harrison has had a few significant relationships over the decades, and unlike a lot of Hollywood, most of them were long-term. According to Ranker, Harrison married his first wife, Mary Marquardt, in 1964 — long before Star Wars made him a global name. They were together for 15 years and share two sons, Ben and Willard. Their marriage ended in 1979, right as Harrison’s career skyrocketed.