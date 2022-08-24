Does 'Selling Sunset' Star Heather Rae El Moussa Make an Appearance on 'Selling the OC'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 1 of Selling the OC.

The debut season of Selling the OC has officially launched on Netflix, and fans are finally getting to meet the real estate agents who work full-time at The Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach office.

The Orange County-based series is a spin-off of Selling Sunset, which is a Netflix original that follows the agents who list luxury properties at the Los Angeles branch of the brokerage.