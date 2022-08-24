Does 'Selling Sunset' Star Heather Rae El Moussa Make an Appearance on 'Selling the OC'?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 1 of Selling the OC.
The debut season of Selling the OC has officially launched on Netflix, and fans are finally getting to meet the real estate agents who work full-time at The Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach office.
The Orange County-based series is a spin-off of Selling Sunset, which is a Netflix original that follows the agents who list luxury properties at the Los Angeles branch of the brokerage.
Though Orange County and Los Angeles are geographically close, the real estate scenes are quite different — and none of the agents from the LA office are in the spin-off's full-time cast.
Before the cast list for Selling the OC was confirmed, speculation circulated that Orange County-based Selling Sunset agent Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) could switch offices (and shows) to be closer to home. However, Heather is not one of the 12 agents who is featured on Selling the OC — but does she appear on the debut season at all?
Is Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Selling the OC'?
When Selling the OC was first announced, rumors began to circulate that Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa would make the move to the new Oppenheim Group office because she lives in Newport Beach.
The speculation was fueled even further when Heather and her now-husband, Tarek El Moussa, organized a boat day for the Selling Sunset crew in Newport Beach on Season 5 (which ended up being a similar experience to the yacht that Jason and Brett rented for the Selling the OC cast in the Season 1 finale).
It seemed like Heather was laying the groundwork to make her move to the Orange County office, but the agent isn't part of the new Netflix series.
The soon-to-be-mom (who is a stepmother to Tarek's two kids), did not appear on any of the eight episodes in the debut season of Selling the OC.
The reality star has plenty of other irons in the fire, however. Heather is set to star alongside her husband on the upcoming HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas. The reality series will launch on the network in 2023.
Between her HGTV obligations, her role on Selling Sunset, and her pregnancy (she is due with a baby boy in early 2023), Heather has quite a busy schedule.
The Oppenheim brothers are the only 'Selling Sunset' stars who appear on 'Selling the OC.'
Other than Jason and Brett Oppenheim, who are on the show because they are the brokers at both offices, none of the Selling Sunset personalities physically appear on Selling the OC.
In the Season 1 finale ("Turning the Tides"), Jason takes a phone call from Selling Sunset Season 5 addition Chelsea Lazkani to close a deal. He briefly discusses her role at the office with Polly Brindle, but Chelsea doesn't actually appear in front of the cameras. Chelsea does sell properties in Orange County, so she could potentially appear on the show at some point in the future, if it is renewed.
Selling the OC Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.