Is the New Hellraiser Movie on Hulu a Remake of the Original? Is the Story Different?

For one thing, the story of Hellraiser (2022) is completely different from the original that introduced Pinhead to the world. However, there are some interesting parallels to make, given that this 'Hellraiser' takes place in the current day and presented us with a new female version of Pinhead. The iconic character is known for the cuts and nails on its face and head, and there are stories in the Hellraiser books of what happened to Kirsty after she was initially abducted.