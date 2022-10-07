'Hellraiser' Is a Welcome New Installment of the Franchise — Let's Break Down the Ending

With Riley having released the Cenobites, Pinhead promises her a wish with enough sacrifices. Riley works together with her boyfriend Trevor (Drew Starkey) and Matt's boyfriend Colin (Adam Faison) to try to bring Matt back to life.

However, it is revealed that Trevor is working for a businessman named Roland Voight (Goran Višnjić), who is attempting to use the box's power to free himself of a wish gone wrong that he had made six years prior which resulted in his perpetual torture.