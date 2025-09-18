People Are Convinced Ivanka Trump Is Wearing a Wig These Days — Here's What We Know "What is with this family and their hair?" By Niko Mann Published Sept. 18 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The daughter of President Trump, Ivanka Trump, has sparked online chatter about whether she is wearing a wig. Users on social media have questioned her hairdos for years, and now, folks on X (formerly Twitter) are also asking if Ivanka is wearing a wig.

Ivanka's famous father's hair has also been the topic of conversation for years, with people wondering if it's real or if Donald Trump wears a toupee. The president's hair is dyed, but it is also real, and he doesn't wear a wig. But what about Ivanka?

Is Ivanka Trump wearing a wig?

During an appearance on CNBC, Ivanka's hair was noticeably more blonde, and users on social media began chattering about whether she was wearing a wig. The First Daughter was speaking about the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot to death during a discussion about gun violence in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025.

"It's unconscionable. I mean, what — what transpired, and, and very personal," she said. "I've known Charlie for approaching a decade now, and he was a good man, highly principled, and he was a champion for debate and dialogue and free speech, the cornerstone of democracy. And he was — he was silenced for being so persuasive, ultimately."

What is with this family and their hair? pic.twitter.com/3lYAgOyUyQ — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 13, 2025

Kirk was killed as he toured the country for his "Prove Me Wrong" tour, where he spoke at colleges and universities about his conservative nationalist values and encouraged those who disagreed to debate him. However, on social media, all anyone could talk about was Ivanka's hairdo.

According to the Daily Mail, Ivanka was seen with extensions in her hair while attending Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, La. Her extensions were reportedly showing as she attended the event with the president and her young son, Theodore. A clip of her exposed extensions went viral online, and she was dragged by users. "Those extensions are HORRIFIC," wrote one user. "Money can’t buy you taste, clearly.”

While she has certainly worn extensions, it is unconfirmed if Trump wears a wig. However, after a picture of Trump in the interview appeared on X, folks weighed in on her hairdo. One user wrote, "What is with this family and their hair? ... I think that’s a wig." Another user provided an AI video of Trump, and it's pretty funny. It was captioned, "Looks like she’s wearing daddy’s head ferret and she fed it some extensions."

Looks like she’s wearing daddy’s head ferret and she fed it some extensions. pic.twitter.com/HdbCwT0AGq — 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 GAZETTE🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@FrancisWegner) September 13, 2025

"All that $$$ and they all have weird hair," added another user. "It looks unnatural, like a wig," agreed one. "They LOVE bleach and extensions," joked another user. "That looks like a polyester wig," noted one user. "Bad ill ill-fitting wig," wrote another X user. Folks did not stop at Trump's hair and wondered if she had plastic surgery.