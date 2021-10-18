Joc Pederson and His Wife, Kelsey Williams, Knew Each Other for a Long Time Before Getting Married

The MLB has plenty of big-name stars who have shaped the game of baseball, and Joc Pederson is one of them. As a current starting member of the Atlanta Braves, Joc stepped in to replace superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. after he was faced with a tragic long-term ACL injury. As a right fielder and leadoff hitter, Joc is already making waves in the Braves organization.

However many fans are aware of Joc's commendable career as a professional baseball player, not as many are aware of the details of his personal life. So, is Joc married? What else do we know about who he is off the field? Keep reading to find out!

Who is Joc Pederson's wife? He has been married since 2018.

Joc has been married to Kelsey Pederson (née Williams) since January 2018. According to multiple sources, Joc and Kelsey dated for a few years before officially tying the knot. Born on June 22, 1993, Kelsey attended Duke University in Durham, NC., where she served as a setter for the school's women's volleyball team, The Blue Devils.

The athlete graduated from Duke with a degree in psychology. In 2015, she briefly took on a gig as the assistant coach for the volleyball team as well. Despite keeping her private life fairly low-key (she has no public social media pages), Kelsey entered the public's eye when her relationship with Joc became known.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, Joc and Kelsey started off as longtime friends, both hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area. They reportedly began dating in 2015 and officially tied the knot in 2018 surrounded by 250 guests. The wedding ceremony, which took place at Villa Sevillano in Santa Barbara, Cal., was very modern and included all of Joc and Kelsey's longtime friends from home.