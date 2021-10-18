Joc Pederson and His Wife, Kelsey Williams, Knew Each Other for a Long Time Before Getting Married

Joc Pederson and His Wife, Kelsey Williams, Knew Each Other for a Long Time Before Getting MarriedBy Chris Barilla
Oct. 18 2021, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
The MLB has plenty of big-name stars who have shaped the game of baseball, and Joc Pederson is one of them. As a current starting member of the Atlanta Braves, Joc stepped in to replace superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. after he was faced with a tragic long-term ACL injury. As a right fielder and leadoff hitter, Joc is already making waves in the Braves organization.
However many fans are aware of Joc's commendable career as a professional baseball player, not as many are aware of the details of his personal life. So, is Joc married? What else do we know about who he is off the field? Keep reading to find out!
Who is Joc Pederson's wife? He has been married since 2018.
Joc has been married to Kelsey Pederson (née Williams) since January 2018. According to multiple sources, Joc and Kelsey dated for a few years before officially tying the knot.
Born on June 22, 1993, Kelsey attended Duke University in Durham, NC., where she served as a setter for the school's women's volleyball team, The Blue Devils.
The athlete graduated from Duke with a degree in psychology. In 2015, she briefly took on a gig as the assistant coach for the volleyball team as well.
Despite keeping her private life fairly low-key (she has no public social media pages), Kelsey entered the public's eye when her relationship with Joc became known.
According to Martha Stewart Weddings, Joc and Kelsey started off as longtime friends, both hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area. They reportedly began dating in 2015 and officially tied the knot in 2018 surrounded by 250 guests. The wedding ceremony, which took place at Villa Sevillano in Santa Barbara, Cal., was very modern and included all of Joc and Kelsey's longtime friends from home.
Joc and Kelsey share two beautiful children: one boy and one girl.
Aside from their picturesque wedding and longtime love for one another, Joc and Kelsey have another thing to be proud of as a couple: their two kids. Indeed, the MLB star and Kelsey are the parents of two young children: a daughter named Poppy and an infant son whose name has not been revealed publicly yet.
According to a 2021 post that he penned for The Players' Tribune, Joc said that being present and encouraging his daughter are staples of who he is as a parent. "I just want to encourage her to always go for it in life," he wrote. "Not that she has to be a perfect person, or that she has to accomplish everything she sets out to do. But the one thing I want to make sure my daughter knows is that when it comes to what her dreams can be ... that’s limitless."
The two children are a constant fixture on Joc's Instagram page, where he showcases himself, Kelsey, and their kids enjoying sweet family moments and traveling together. The family also has an adorable dog named Blue.