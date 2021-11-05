Is 'SVU' Character Eddie Skinner Posing as Jon Kosta on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'?

In the Season 12 finale of Law & Order: SVU that served as Elliot Stabler's (Chris Meloni) last show, fans were introduced to Eddie Skinner, played by actor Michael Raymond-James. In Episode 24, the SVU squad’s case involved a rape victim who was supposed to testify soon and then was shot and killed, with her daughter bearing witness to the entire incident. The victim, Annette Fox (Alice Barrett), tried to fight off her attacker, but he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head.

Her daughter, Jenna Fox (Hayley McFarland), saw the entire thing. Luke Ronson (Andrew Howard) was the suspect in Annette’s rape case, and we came to find out Luke hired Eddie to intimidate Annette but not to kill her. They were both arrested for witness tampering, and Eddie admitted to murdering Annette. He then revealed where he got the murder weapon from for a reduced sentence and was then taken to assist in a sting to bust a cigarette smuggling ring.

However, an attempt by Detective Stabler to help Eddie resulted in the sting going wrong, and Eddie escaped. But he ended up getting captured and nearly shot to death by Jenna.

Fast forward to 2021, a couple of fans of both SVU and its spinoff Organized Crime realized that the actor who plays Albanian mob boss Jon Kosta is once again Michael Raymond-James. One fan has a theory that Eddie has reincarnated himself as Jon Kosta. Keep reading to find out how Eddie may have reinvented himself.

Is Jon Kosta on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' actually Eddie Skinner?

On Oct. 17, a fan of Organized Crime took to social media and tweeted out a theory that claimed that Jon Kosta is really Eddie Skinner after having been taken from SVU custody by the Organized Crime team. Many fans of the show thought their theory could possibly be spot on. One commented back, "It’s not that far-fetched a theory."

They went on to say, "I don’t think. Maybe for reality sake, but it would almost bring closure for a lot of people if Elliot got to arrest the guy." Another wrote, "Ohhh you may be right. Very very right. Kosta has never ever seemed like a full-on threat now has he." The fan has quite a few theories all rolled up into one. They point out that viewers have not been made privy to any background information pertaining to Jon Kosta.

What if the choice to bring Michael Raymond-James back was not coincidental…



What if Eddie Skinner (Season 12, Smoked) is actually Jon Kosta?



This is a crackpot theory that I came up with at like 2AM one night - so I wrote it down and welcome criticisms. #SVUxOC #Fantheory pic.twitter.com/3m8CBwNCj9 — Ely | It was always you & me 🖤 (@ElyECWriter) October 17, 2021 Source: Twitter

This is quite interesting that nothing is known about Jon since he's the head of the organization. The theory also suggests that Marv Moennig (Daniel Oreskes), who is now the lieutenant of the department, could have possibly had a hand in that over a decade ago, and since Eddie isn't known by anyone but Stabler and Moennig, he makes for a great informant.

According to this theory, the fan says that it would explain how Stabler got involved in this undercover case in the first place as "Eddie Ashes" and why he's been making some rather dangerous moves that should have gotten him killed by now. With Eddie Skinner being the mole, Stabler knows that he can't be touched. That would definitely explain a lot because many of his actions have been over the top. We don't know yet if Eddie and Jon are one and the same, but these theories have us thinking he could be.

