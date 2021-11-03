Fans Think Kylie Jenner Might Be Engaged After She Posted a Huge Ring on Instagram

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Might Be Engaged After She Posted a Huge Ring on InstagramBy Kori Williams
Nov. 3 2021, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Fans can't wait for Kylie Jenner's second child to be born. Many started speculating she was pregnant based on a few Instagram pictures and some nail polish, but soon after, the 24-year-old confirmed the news herself. One thing she hasn't confirmed, however, is what kind of relationship she currently has with Travis Scott, the father of both her firstborn and future child.
Kylie and Travis dated for a while and had Stormi before breaking up in 2019. But they've been looking really cozy on Instagram for a while, and he's the father of her second child, too. Now that Kylie has posted a huge ring on social media, fans are wondering if the two are engaged. Here's what we know.
Is Kylie Jenner engaged?
Right now, Kylie hasn't confirmed anything about being engaged, and neither has Travis. But that hasn't stopped people from speculating about the huge ring she's been spotted wearing. On Nov. 2, 2021, Kylie posted a picture of her and her daughter Stormi wearing diamond rings on Instagram. "Daddy got us matching rings," Kylie wrote in the caption.
The ring that Kylie shows off features two huge rocks, but that alone doesn't mean the two are engaged. Kylie is seen wearing the ring on the index finger of her left hand and — as we all know in American culture — engagement and wedding rings are meant to go on the second-to-last finger.
Kylie is wearing more than one ring.
If you look closely at the shot, you can see that Kylie has at least two rings on. The huge one is unmissable, but under the sleeve of her sweater, you can tell that she is wearing another, more subtle band.
This band looks pretty plain in comparison to the larger rocks on her index finger. But fans didn't miss it either. "Are we all gonna ignore that ring finger tho????" wrote one person in the comments of the Instagram post. "I’m seeing a ring on her wedding finger too," added another.
Are Travis and Kylie still together?
Even though Kylie and Travis have been looking really cute together co-parenting Stormi, neither one of them has confirmed that they're back together. This makes it even more unlikely that they're engaged, unless they're keeping their romance top secret.
Kylie and Travis reportedly broke up back in October 2019 and neither of them has confirmed any kind of romantic relationship since. But they have been getting very close on Instagram and Kylie has always been affectionate in her captions about him so fans have speculated that their relationship never truly cooled off.