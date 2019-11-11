Kylie Jenner Isn't Suing Anyone Over Her "Rise and Shine" Meme

"Self-made" billionaire and accidental meme-queen Kylie Jenner has been making rounds on the internet again. In a video where Kylie was showing off her mommy routine, she turns on the light in daughter Stormi's room and sings (albeit a little off key) "rise and shine." And the internet ran off with it. Since, there have been countless memes, jokes, and even remixes made of the clip. Kylie herself even shared a couple to join in on the laughs.

"Rise and shine" is easily more iconic than her previous "realizing things" meme, and she's already moved to capitalize on the internet fame. The mogul has a "Rise and Shine" hoodie added to her merch shop and recently filed a trademark for the slogan so she could produce a makeup collection inspired by the meme (which didn't work). Honestly, though we're here for it.

Watch Kylie Jenner make a Rise & Shine makeup collection — Z🦄E (@edwardszoe733) October 19, 2019

But her move to capitalize on the meme stirred up rumors that make Kylie look like she's taking the joke a little too far, including the talks of a lawsuit. Is Kylie really suing over a meme?

Is Kylie Jenner suing over "rise and shine"? A small Australian business apparently received a cease and desist letter. According to MTV, the Gold Coast Bulletin published a story claiming that Cased Clothing received a letter from the makeup mogul, saying that their own "rise and shine" shirt was a violation of her trademark (which was then being processed).

“I used to really like her, now I'm like are you kidding me," a woman behind Cased Clothing said. "The design wasn't about her, it was just a shirt with a different holiday feel."

there are no law suits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2019

According to MTV, the woman, who remained anonymous, had said that she would remove the design from their store instead of fighting it. “Unfortunately, we just don't have the money to fight something like that and she has enough cash to take us down. It's not worth it," she said. "We still have a few left but don't plan on selling them now. I would be really pissed if we had $4000 worth of T-shirts here but we only have about eight or so.”

But Kylie — and Cased Clothing — said she never sent a cease and desist. "Lies lies lies. Never did this. Wow," Kylie replied to a tweet about the potential cease and desist, denying having ever sent the letter. "Guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters," she tweeted on Nov. 10. "Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment... I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago... there are no lawsuits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday."

Kylie isn't the only one denying that the legal move ever existed, either. The official Facebook page for Cased Clothing released its own statement on Nov. 1, saying that they had never received a cease and desist and refused to participate in the drama. "We are in no way cooperating in this drama and will be closing the website down until this all blows over," the Facebook post read. "We currently do not and have never had a problem with Kylie Jenner. We are unsure where this all started and we do not want to be involved."