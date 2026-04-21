Is Lady Gaga in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2'? What to Know About Her Role The sequel brings back its OG cast and includes Lady Gaga, but the movie keeps her role a mystery. By Darrell Marrow Published April 21 2026, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Twenty years after the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, a sequel is finally hitting theaters. The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives on May 1, and its packed with nostalgic vibes. The core cast returns, with Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

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Kenneth Branagh joins the sequel as Miranda’s husband. The expanded cast also includes Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B. J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, and Conrad Ricamora. However, fans keep asking about one uber-famous name. Rumors have been swirling that Lady Gaga will make an appearance.

Source: Mega

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Will Lady Gaga be in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

Lady Gaga is in The Devil Wears Prada 2. According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer has a small role or cameo in the sequel, but the studio and major outlets have not publicly shared a character name or a full description of who she plays. Gaga also contributed original music to the film with Doechii on the song “Runway,” which helped promote the movie.

Story-wise, the sequel leans into a much more current media-world problem than the first movie did. Miranda now faces the decline of print journalism and growing financial pressure at Runway. At the same time, Emily has stepped into power as a luxury executive. Her advertising dollars now play a key role in the magazine’s survival.

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The sequel came together after years of rumors, but it did not officially start moving until July 2024, when Deadline reported that Disney had a follow-up in development with original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna attached. People later confirmed that producer Wendy Finerman would return and that David Frankel was in talks to direct again. Production officially kicked off in June 2025.

Source: Mega

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How did ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ come about?

For years, the cast of The Devil Wears Prada sounded unsure about revisiting the story. In a 2024 interview with E! News, Anne shot down the idea, suggesting that a sequel was not happening. "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," she said while attending the SAG Awards. "But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people, so I think there's a future for that."

However, once the sequel was actually underway, Anne explained that the bar was very high. "If I learned anything from [Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park," Anne told Entertainment Tonight.