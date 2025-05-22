‘Last Stop Larrimah’ Is a True Story Based on an Unsolved Murder in an Australian Town The town only had 12 people when Paddy went missing. By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 22 2025, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: YouTube | @HBO

The 2023 HBO original documentary Last Stop Larrimah has captivated viewers, but fans want to know if the offbeat film is a true story. Throughout the movie, the sudden disappearance of Paddy Moriarty and his dog, residents of the small Australian outback community, is explored.

Many want to know if Last Stop Larrimah, which has captured audiences with its quirky characters and interesting setting, is a true story. Here's what we know.

Is 'Last Stop Larrimah' a true story?

Not only is Last Stop Larrimah a true story, it's a documentary! If there's one genre that's been proven a tried-and-true success for viewership, it's true-crime. And Last Stop Larrimah is a true-crime documentary that has gripped audiences around the world.

The genesis of the film began when journalists Kylie Stevenson and Caroline Graham began to investigate a missing person case in Larrimah, which only had a population of 12 at the time.

The Australian Women's Weekly chronicled the development of their exploration into Moriarty and his dog's disappearance. The Irish man, who moved into the community situated in what is referred to as "never never country," according to the outlet, vanished in 2017.

Upon first entering Larrimah, the duo informed residents of the town that they'd be starting a podcast about Paddy's disappearance. Resident Barry Sharpe responded quixotically, "What's a podcast?" Early on, the pair realized that Paddy was a beloved fixture of the community, which they admitted was magnified due to Larrimah's small population size.

Nonetheless, upon visiting the town's pub, Sharpe had pointed to an area dedicated to the missing man. Someone had etched in a sign above the stool Sharpe was referring to with the text "Paddy's corner." According to the outlet, authorities were initially looking into any and all possibilities that could explain why Paddy went missing.

last stop larrimah is one of the best documentaries i’ve ever seen and responsible for the greatest cut in film history pic.twitter.com/ImxSq6xMFX — collin duddy (@LoboExplosivo) November 12, 2023 Source: X | @LoboExplosivo

After all, it is the Australian outback, and there are plenty of critters and natural dangers that could've spelled his doom: snakes, spiders, or crocodiles. Furthermore, since Paddy was 70 years old, a sudden heart attack or injury when he was trekking out in the wilderness could explain his disappearance.

If any of the aforementioned scenarios occurred, however, that didn't explain what happened to Paddy's dog, Kellie. The pup would've probably returned to Larrimah. The longer Paddy went missing, the more people surmised that Paddy had met a nefarious end.

Anyone wanna go splitsies on Paddy’s House from Last Stop Larrimah



croc and pies not includedhttps://t.co/8xEmqqo9fP pic.twitter.com/V7nuLcHPii — BEERBOY 💙 (@beerboy182) April 11, 2024 Source: X | @beerboy182

And while there were plenty of people who had great things to say about Paddy, the journalists exploring his disappearance said that they also came across those with grievances aimed at the man. Finding any remnants of Paddy and Kellie's bodies proved difficult and was only further compounded by torrential downpours in the region that followed his disappearance.

Any evidence of foul play would have likely been washed away. Additionally, the area also contains its fair share of scavenger animals who would've more than likely picked their bodies clean while folks were on the lookout for Paddy's remains.

Last Stop Larrimah is one of the most exquisite documentaries I’ve ever watched…the characters are on another level, the who dunnit is next to none, but it may be the absolutely superb cinematography that makes it so memorable. If you haven’t watched it (on Netflix) DO. pic.twitter.com/y2GJFllF3v — Liz Rymill (@PenolaStation) November 18, 2023 Source: X | @PenolaStation