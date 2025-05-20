Jenn Sterger Has Grown Her Net Worth With Various High-Profile Opportunities Jenn Sterger has steadily built her fortune through various high-profile gigs. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 20 2025, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

It feels like it's been forever since we've heard the name Jenn Sterger, right? She first rose to fame in early September 2005 when she appeared on ABC during the Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes football game, a moment that changed her life forever.

That appearance propelled her into the public eye, leading to increased media attention and opportunities. With that said, what is Jenn Sterger's net worth? Here's everything you need to know. Plus, stick around to learn more about that Brett Favre sexting scandal she was involved in and what she's been up to these days.



What is Jenn Sterger's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenn Steger's net worth is an estimated $500,000. Over the years, she's steadily built her fortune through various high-profile gigs. As a contributor for Sports Illustrated, she earned solid paychecks, and her role as the "Gameday Host" for the New York Jets boosted her financial success even further.

Her time hosting a weekly segment on ABC's Race to March Madness also added to her wealth. In this role, she visited top college campuses, interviewing players, coaches, and fans, which helped increase her visibility and earnings.

Jenn Sterger Model and TV personality Net worth: $500,000 Jenn Sterger is a model, television personality, and former online columnist for Sports Illustrated. She previously served as the "Gameday Host" for the New York Jets and co-hosted the Versus sports news show The Daily Line. Additionally, Jenn has worked as a backstage interviewer for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Birthdate: Nov. 29, 1983 Birthplace: Miami Birth Name: Jennifer Lynette Sterger Marriages: Cody Decker (m. 2018; div. 2023)

Jenn's time as co-host of The Daily Line before its cancellation in 2010 further contributed to her income, alongside her work as a reporter for Fuel TV specials. Her ongoing position as an on-air personality at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continues to increase her net worth.

Beyond her broadcasting career, Jenn has found financial success in modeling, appearing in Maxim and Playboy, and serving as a spokesperson for brands like Dr Pepper and Sprint. She also made an appearance on E!'s Byte Me: 20 Hottest Women of the Web. Additionally, Jenn ventured into acting, starring in several feature-length and short films, including The Tenant, Don't Fade Away, Out of the Bag, WeHos, and Funny Fat Guy.

Let's revisit the sexting scandal involving Jenn Sterger and Brett Favre.

For those who may not remember (or are unaware), reports emerged on Deadspin in October 2010 alleging that during the 2008 NFL season, Brett Favre sent Jenn lewd text messages, voicemails inviting her to his hotel rooms, and sexual photos of himself. At the time, Favre was the quarterback for the New York Jets, and Jenn was the "Gameday Host" for the organization.



This disturbing controversy is the central focus of Netflix's documentary UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre, which chronicles the former NFL quarterback's public downfall. "I was never treated like a person," Jenn says in a powerful scene, accompanied by clips of media personalities and fans from that time blaming her for Favre's scandal.

Jenn reflects on the lack of empathy she received at the time, stating, "I think one of the reasons why it's so hard for people to have any empathy for me on the internet is because I'm just a picture to them. And he was Brett Favre."

The former reporter then shares details of what happened between her and Favre and how his inappropriate behavior became public against her will. At one point, she reveals that "the craziest part" of the entire scandal is that she and Favre had never met in person.

"I've never met him," Jenn says, noting they never crossed paths during Favre's one season with the Jets in 2008. "We've never been in the same room. We've never shaken hands. We had no kind of relationship, no rapport, nothing."

Jenn discloses that Favre first noticed her from a distance in a stadium tunnel before a Jets game. He asked a staffer to get her number, which she claims was given to the QB without her consent. This led to Favre sending her inappropriate texts, voicemails, and ultimately an unsolicited explicit photo.

Though Jenn never publicly shared the interactions, she mentioned the unwanted contact to sports journalist A.J. Daulerio, who was the editor-in-chief of Deadspin at the time. Two years later, A.J. published the details without Jenn's consent. "I had said to a couple people, at the end of this, if there are two s--mbags out of this situation, it's myself and Brett Favre," A.J. told CNN's Reliable Sources in a clip featured in the Netflix documentary.

What is Jenn Sterger doing now?

In the Netflix doc, Jenn shares that since the Favre sexting scandal went public, she's been distancing herself from the spotlight due to the media frenzy. However, she seems to be embracing a new chapter, as she's now a podcast host and performing stand-up comedy! On May 6, 2024, Jenn took the stage at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, a biennial event featuring stand-up shows, showcase shows, live podcast recordings, and even table reads.

"I promised myself 2024 is the year I stop hiding my comedy. Stop silencing my voice. And stop playing small," she wrote on Instagram in February 2024 when sharing the news of her participation. "Some days I still struggle. Others, I burst into tears, wondering if it's all worth it. And other days.. I'm just grateful for the other versions of me that never gave up so we could get here. If you needed a sign today to keep going, consider this it."