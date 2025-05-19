What Is Brett Favre Doing Now? Interest Surges in Packers Legend With Netflix Documentary He hasn't ruled out coaching the Packers. By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 19 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Even if you aren't an avid fan of the NFL, you still probably have heard of Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers legend led the Wisconsin-based ball club to a Super Bowl victory in 1997 and garnered a staggering number of accolades across his career, including three MVP distinctions and 11 Pro Bowl selections. He's also a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Packers Hall of Famer as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Not to mention, Favre was notoriously sturdy with his "Iron Man" streak of starting 321 games. Favre's name has popped up more in recent months with the announcement of a new Untold Netflix documentary about the pro athlete. This has led fans to ponder what he is doing now.

What is Brett Favre doing now?

In August of 2024, Favre Executive Produced the film Concussed which covered the delicate topic of the type of physical trauma professional football players endure. Tackling the opposition to the ground is a key component in football. Consequently, athletes who play the game sustain a wide range of injuries throughout their careers.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, this isn't surprising. After all, there are 22 players on the field at the peak of their athletic prowess colliding into one another play after play. And if you're blindsided by a 250-pound trained human wrecking machine tossing you to some turf, all it takes is falling an inch in the wrong direction to snap your neck or body the wrong way, and you'll get sidelined.

Source: Instagram | @brettfavre

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Favre also posted on his Instagram that he narrated a documentary for Nature is Nonpartisan. The organization aims to promote joint political efforts from both Democratic and Republican leadership to preserve America's environment.

A caption for the post reads: "We’re building a movement where nature brings Americans together – for the future of our land, our people, and our country. Be a part of something that unites us."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Favre in talks for coaching the Packers?

The idea of Favre taking up head-coaching duties for Green Bay has been a question on NFL fans' minds for quite some time. In 2017, CBS Sports reported that Favre was indeed interested in coming back to the Wisconsin squad, but as a general manager or a coach.

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Matt LaFleur has been taking up coaching duties for the Packers since 2019. During his tenure, Green Bay has made the playoffs every year. There has been some disdain recently aimed towards LaFleur in January of 2025 when the team took a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, who would go on to win the Super Bowl the same year.

YOUR GRANDFATHER HAD BRETT FAVRE:



YOUR DAD HAD AARON RODGERS:



YOU HAVE JORDAN LOVE:



NOBODY HAS EVER HAD IT BETTER THAN #PACKERS FANS…



(🎥: doubs.prodz87)

pic.twitter.com/ueeneO6Dvp — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 13, 2025 Source: X | @_MLFootball

Article continues below advertisement

Favre proponents would probably point to Green Bay's coaching history as more reason to onboard him as a coach for the iconic NFL team. Ex-quarterback Bart Starr was the Packers' head coach from 1975 to 1983. Starr won the first two Super Bowl games as a player.

However, he didn't manage to replicate that success as a coach. This is something Favre acknowledged. "I know Bart went back and did it and it wasn't as successful as everyone would have assumed. I'm not going to think I would be any different, but it is an intriguing option. What better place to do it? Yeah, it's crossed my mind," CBS reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Looks like everyone owes Brett Favre an apology https://t.co/5k0Aqyamck — Parumpatumtums (@RummaTumTums) May 7, 2025 Source: X | @RummaTumTums

Brett Favre is being featured in 'Untold' on Netflix.