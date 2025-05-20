'Sesame Street' Is Coming to Netflix — Here's When You Can Expect to Start Streaming "Netflix has thrown 'Sesame Street' a safety net with a new streaming deal." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 20 2025, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The beloved children’s television show Sesame Street, a staple nearly every generation can say they grew up with, is officially coming to Netflix. While the iconic series, featuring fan-favorite characters like Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and yes, even Oscar the Grouch, has called PBS home for over 50 years, and will continue to do so, the network decided to branch out in 2016, striking a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to stream both new and past episodes on HBO and Max.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in a May 19, 2025, PBS press release, the network revealed that Warner Bros. had opted not to renew the agreement in 2024, leaving the door open for Sesame Street to find a new streaming home. While existing episodes will remain available on HBO and Max until 2027, Netflix stepped in and gave Sesame Street what PBS described as "a safety net." So, the big question remains: When will we be able to start watching Sesame Street on Netflix?

When will 'Sesame Street be on Netflix?

Beginning later in 2025, both new and past Sesame Street episodes will be available to stream on Netflix. In its May 2025 press release, PBS noted that the episodes would begin streaming "starting later this year," which suggests the rollout won't happen until a few moer months. To stay in the loop on exactly when Sesame Street will begin airing on Netflix, you can log into the platform and check for updates.

Article continues below advertisement

Typically, when a show is close to its release or premiere date, Netflix will list the exact details under the title. For now, Sesame Street is still labeled as "coming soon," which likely means we’ll have to wait a little while longer before the beloved series officially makes its way onto the streamer.

N IS FOR NETFLIX!



Sesame Street is joining the Netflix family! Brand new episodes — as well as past seasons — will premiere later this year. pic.twitter.com/SMEqHm29a2 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

That said, many past seasons of Sesame Street have typically premiered in November. And with the show set to debut Season 56 on Netflix, if it follows the same trajectory as it often has, there’s a good chance fans could potentially begin streaming both the new season and past episodes in November 2025.

Here’s what’s changing on 'Sesame Street' when it arrives on Netflix.

When Sesame Street arrives on Netflix for Season 56 (and beyond), which could be as soon as November 2025, viewers can expect some new segments, plus the traditional ones they’ve grown to love. Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck will still be part of the show, but new additions are coming, too.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a Tudum press release, upcoming segments include The Cookie Cart, which centers on Cookie Monster opening his very own cart, and Abby’s Fairy Garden, which will feature "surprising and delightful magical creatures."