What Happened to 'Sesame Street' and Why Is It Searching for a New Home? 'Sesame Street' aired its very first episode on November 10, 1969. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 4 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For over five decades, Sesame Street has been a staple in children’s lives, teaching lessons about kindness, numbers, and everything in between. So, when rumors began circulating that the beloved show might be ending, it sent shockwaves through its devoted fan base. Even those who don’t watch it regularly couldn’t imagine a world without Big Bird and Elmo. Is there any truth to these unsettling rumors? What happened to Sesame Street that has people fearing its cancellation?

Article continues below advertisement

The answer lies in a significant shake-up behind the scenes: The end of its streaming deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. This development has left Sesame Street searching for its next home and raised questions about the show’s future.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to 'Sesame Street' after its streaming deal ended?

Sesame Street is currently in a state of transition following Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to end its deal to stream the show on Max (formerly HBO Max). This deal, which began in 2016, allowed Sesame Street to produce new episodes that premiered on Max before airing on PBS months later. However, Warner Bros. Discovery recently made the decision to pivot toward adult and family entertainment. So, Sesame Street no longer fits into the company’s plans moving forward. Unfortunately, this left the show without a clear distribution plan.

“It has been a wonderful, creative experience working with everyone at Sesame Street on the iconic children’s series, and we are thrilled to be able to keep some of the library series on Max in the U.S.,” a spokesperson for Max explained the decision in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

While Season 55 of Sesame Street is set to debut on Max in January 2025, no new episodes have been confirmed beyond that. Warner Bros. Discovery has committed to keeping a portion of the Sesame Street library on the platform until 2027, but the lack of clarity about new content has fueled concerns about the show’s future.

Article continues below advertisement

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the series, remains optimistic. In addition to exploring new partnerships, it is planning a reimagined format for Season 56. This includes plans for an animated series called Tales From 123. Still, fans are left wondering if this marks the end of the Sesame Street they know and love.

Why isn’t 'Sesame Street' still on PBS?

For many, Sesame Street is synonymous with PBS, the public broadcasting network that aired the show exclusively for decades. However, in 2016, Sesame Workshop partnered with HBO to address growing financial challenges. The deal provided essential funding to produce new episodes while allowing PBS to air them for free months later.

Article continues below advertisement

This move kept Sesame Street in business. It, however, shifted how fans could access the show. With streaming becoming the dominant way families consumed media, this move was about adapting to the current media landscape. While PBS continues to air rerun episodes, it has not been the exclusive broadcaster for the series in nearly a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Where could 'Sesame Street' go next?

There are a few platforms that stand out as potential new homes for Sesame Street. PBS is the obvious choice, given its legacy connection to the show and alignment with its educational mission. While this would please long-time fans, the financial challenges of producing new episodes without external funding could pose a barrier.

Netflix offers a compelling option, with its global reach and focus on children’s programming. The platform’s resources and audience could provide a stable environment for Sesame Street to continue and even expand its content. Disney+ might also be a natural fit, given its extensive catalog of family-friendly programming. Its strong brand and marketing power could help ensure Sesame Street continues to thrive. However, as Disney does not own the franchise, this would likely require a long-term licensing partnership.

Article continues below advertisement

Another possibility is for Sesame Street to go independent. Sesame Workshop could create its own streaming platform, similar to Pokémon’s Pokéflix. With a vast library of content and a dedicated fan base, an independent service could allow the organization to control distribution and reach families directly. While ambitious, this approach would require significant funding and technical infrastructure to compete in the crowded streaming market.