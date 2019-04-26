Is Hakan's Love Leyla Really an Immortal in 'The Protector' Season 2?

The last time we saw Hakan Demir (Çagatay Ulusoy), the last of The Protectors, he was in the Hagia Sophia confronting the last Immortal, Faysal Erdem, who was attempting to bring his late wife back to life, in Season 1 finale of The Protector.

Unfortunately, his girlfriend Leyla Sancak (Ayça Aysin Turan) had been shot by Faysal moments before they entered the Turkish landmark, and she had seeming passed away from wounds... or did she? Hakan's partner, Zeynep, was attempting to revive Leyla using the Immortal's blood — which we know can cure a person — but we never see her open her eyes.

So, is Leyla dead in Season 2 of The Protector? The second season of the Netflix original series kicks off in Istanbul, but in the year 1632. The original Protector is seen being murdered by an Immortal, who he had fallen in love with. This seemingly foreshadows what many fans predicted: that Leyla was resurrected, but as an Immortal.

Source: Yigit Eken/Netflix

When we first see Leyla — very much alive — she is with Hakan at the hospital as Zeynep lies unconcious in the hospital. As expected, Leyla is confused on how she came back to life. "After you died, we fed you with Faysal's blood," Hakan explained. "It worked. It brought you back to life." Leyla also hints that something might go wrong, seeing as she drank blood from an Immortal, but Hakan reassures the brunette beauty, telling her, "No matter how crazy the world gets, we will have a happy ending."

Is Leyla an Immortal now? Leyla's concerns turn out to be true — and we soon learn she is under the control of Faysal. "You have my blood in your veins now," Faysal tells Leyla. "So, you belong to me. So, you are a part of me now." Faysal's wife adds, "You have Faysal's blood in your veins, which means he can control your mind. It will only grow stronger in time."

Source: Yigit Eken/Netflix

This means Leyla is an Immortal and, just like them, she can only be killed by the talismanic dagger in Hakan's possession or by another Immortal. And Faysal is not the only Immortal who can control Leyla's mind, as we learn in Episode 5, when she is captured by the resurrected Immortals Mergen and Piraye — who are rebelling against Faysal — tortured, and hypnotized into killing Hakan and her previous boss.

Is Hakan able to save Leyla? No. It seems the Immortals' control over Leyla was too strong, even for the last Protector, and she attempted to stab him with the dagger, even after Hakan killed Piraye. Luckily for Hakan, Zeynep was there to stop Leya, but that means she had to die. "I had to do it," Zeynep told Hakan. "She was about to kill you. How could I let her? What if she had killed you? Have you thought about that at all? You can say whatever you want. You can get mad at me, scold me. Still, I would never let that happen.

Source: Yigit Eken/Netflix

Now, out for revenge, Hakan attempts to fight the last remaining Immortals, but Leyla is not the only casualty of Season 2. Zeynep is also shot on the series by Faysal — which means both women in Hakan's life don't survive. We're hoping Zeynep is revived in Season 3, TBH.