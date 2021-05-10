Logo
Lindsay Mendez and Philip Wakefield
'All Rise' Actress Lindsay Mendez Has Yet to Address Pregnancy Rumors

May. 10 2021, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

On All Rise, actress Lindsay Mendez plays Sara Castillo, an ambitious court reporter with friends in all the right places. Before landing her role in the hit legal drama, Lindsay appeared in Broadway shows like Significant Other and Carousel. Lindsay's career achievements are well documented, but what about her personal life? Are the latest rumors anything to go by? In other words, is she pregnant? 

Lindsay Mendez has yet to share a pregnancy-related update with fans.

The talented actress frequently takes to Instagram to share updates on her work projects. On occasion, she also posts photos featuring her sister, Lauren, and nephew, Kyle Joseph. Unfortunately for fans, Lindsay tends to maintain a relatively secretive approach when it comes to the latest developments in her personal life. She has yet to address the pregnancy rumors on social media.

Lindsay and her hubby, Philip Wakefield, will celebrate their fifth anniversary in 2021.

As Lindsay told Playbill in 2016, she and her significant other met almost by accident. 

Having just finished portraying Elphaba in Wicked, Lindsay flew out to Kansas City, Mo. to catch a show. Afterward, she and a few others headed out to immerse themselves in the vibrant jazz scene of the city, which is how they ended up at The Green Lady. Philip's band was playing that night — and the rest was history. 

"After [playing Elphaba in] Wicked I went out to Kansas City, Mo. for the world premiere of this new musical by Nick Blaemire called A Little More Alive at the Kansas City Rep. On my last week there I really wanted to go see jazz music, so I found this jazz club called The Green Lady online, and since I had just played the green lady [in Wicked] it felt like the right place to go. Philip was playing the drums there," Lindsay told Playbill

Lindsay admitted she was reluctant to approach Philip at first, but her friends managed to convince her in the end. 

"It was our last week in Kansas City, Mo. and I was like, 'I'm not going to go talk to this guy,'" Lindsay told the outlet. "They said, 'Come on, Mendez. YOLO!' [YOLO] was our hashtag during that show, so I YOLO'd it and went up and talked to him. I was so uncool. I was like, 'I'm a jazz musician, too, and I have a band. Sometimes I need drummers,' and I gave him my card." 

Lindsay and Philip had not one, but two wedding ceremonies.

Lindsay and Philip had two weddings, one in New York, and one in Kansas City, Mo. Lindsay told Playbill that she wore the same dress she wore in Significant Other to her Kansas City wedding.

The love of jazz music is just one thing Lindsay and Philip have in common. Philip is an established jazz musician, while Lindsay collaborated on a 2013 album, This Time, with Marco Paguia. 

Catch new episodes of All Rise every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. 

