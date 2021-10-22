Is [SPOILER] Really Dead on ‘The Blacklist’ or Is There a Chance They'll Come Back?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 8 finale of The Blacklist.

There are a few television shows that do a good job of keeping us on our toes. We love the drama and the mystery, and the crime thriller series The Blacklist knows how to do that well.

But after everything that happened at the end of Season 8, is Liz really dead? Is she going to come back? Here’s what we know.