Harold Cooper's Future on 'The Blacklist' Is up in the Air

In the eighth season of The Blacklist , Harold Cooper and Red’s relationship hits further tension as it seems Red will be asked to eliminate Harold himself. They’ve been confidants and allies, but their relationship has evolved throughout the series. So does this mean Harold will be leaving The Blacklist?

The Blacklist has never fallen short of twists and turns, and the future of Harold, played by Harry Lennix, is no exception. While there’s no word on whether Harold Cooper is staying or leaving The Blacklist, we can investigate based on what we know.

With that sort of rhetoric, it doesn’t look like Harry wants to leave The Blacklist. And the fact that Harry has been a regular throughout The Blacklist’s eight seasons, it would be a huge decision for him to leave and would not be taken lightly. There’s no news of any negative relationship between Harry and the executives of The Blacklist, so it seems very unlikely that they’d write him off.

In an interview with Collider , Harry shared what he hopes is the future of The Blacklist. In January 2021, Harry divulged, “There have been shows where I couldn't wait to have them done. But not this. I hope it goes for, you know, another 12 seasons.”

However, there’s no confirmation directly from NBC or The Blacklist’s production as to who exactly will be in the cast for the ninth season, so we can’t confirm that Harold Cooper is definitely coming back, although all signs point to yes.

The ninth season of The Blacklist has already been renewed, earlier than planned, due to its skyrocketing popularity with viewers in its eighth season. According to Digital Spy, it’s reported that Harold Cooper will return , along with Red (James Spader), Liz Keen (Megan Boone), Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq), Alina Park (Laura Sohn), and Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison).

What will happen in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9?

The eighth season of The Blacklist deals mainly with the fallout of Red murdering Liz’s mom, Katarina (Laila Robins). The Wrap spoke with series creator Jon Bokenkamp, who elaborated, “Not only did Liz beg Red not to kill her mother — she INSISTED he not kill her! Liz was very clear. She drew a line in the sand, and Red stepped right over it.”

So, not too long after, Liz had plans to get her retribution on Red by killing him. However, if there’s a Season 9, there’s no way this plan comes to fruition. So what can we expect for the ninth season of The Blacklist? If the show goes on for as many more seasons as Harry Lennix hopes, we can expect a lot more complications between relationships that have already been built up.

Article continues below advertisement

If Harold and Red’s relationship is a signifier for the rest of the series, Red won’t have too many friends left, which may be where the series is heading in a very macabre way. On the other hand, if Harold and Red can reconcile, it may be the beginning of a new renaissance for Red’s character and The Blacklist in general.