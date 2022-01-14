Season 9 of 'The Blacklist' Reminds Us There Are Still Loose Ends in Liz Keen's Story

Even though we’re well into The Blacklist Season 9, and even endured a two-year jump since Elizabeth Keen's (Megan Boone) untimely death, it’s clear that Reddington is still mourning her loss.

In Season 9, Episode 8, Reddington (James Spader) is at risk of losing the one person he still loves that’s left in his life, Mierce (Karina Arroyave). This is because he’s still obsessing over what happened to Liz.