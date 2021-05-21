Liz Keen and Her Daughter Are in More Danger Than Ever on 'The Blacklist'

NBC's hit series The Blacklist took a turn in Season 8 as it delved deeper into the lives of Red and Liz Keen. Although Liz was MIA for a portion of the eighth season, she’s now back in action on The Blacklist and in more trouble than ever. It seems like everyone is against everyone, and the upcoming episode, “The Protean,” doesn’t give us any solace.

From what it looks like, Liz Keen could once again be in real danger, and Red may be her only way out. Not only that, but a preview for “The Protean” shows that Liz’s daughter, Agnes, could be in some equally real danger. So does Liz die and will Agnes be okay?

Luckily, Red and the Task Force arrive in time to save Liz in that moment, but it may not be enough. They all get out safely, but now Liz is on the run, and it looks like there’s a legit assassin chasing her down. If we know anything about Townsend, it’s that he doesn’t do his own dirty work, but he hires the best to do it for him. If he gets his way, Liz Keen could die on The Blacklist.

Liz Keen grows increasingly obsessed with finding the truth and avenging her mother’s death, and throws all caution to the wind to do so. She even works with Townsend, who we know is dangerous. In the most recent episode, “Ivan Stepanov (No. 5),” Townsend learns a secret that makes him flip on Liz. Not only that, but Red knew this would happen.

Liz has been a major part of The Blacklist ever since its beginnings, but as we get closer to discovering the true identity of Red Reddington , his and Liz’s relationship ebbs and flows a bit too close to danger for our liking. When Liz returned to The Blacklist in “Misère,” she came back as Blacklister No. 1, a major change for the FBI agent.

Liz Keen’s daughter, Agnes, is also in danger in Season 8 of ‘The Blacklist.’

In the preview for “The Protean,” it seems like Townsend has no problem using Liz’s young daughter, Agnes, as collateral. This means that the one person Liz cares most about in the world could be in danger, and that might affect Liz’s choices. Will Liz give herself up to save her daughter?

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Agnes has been in danger. Ever since birth, Agnes was bound to be in more danger than the average baby. The day she was born, Liz Keen had to fake her own death so as to not put a target on her daughter. Agnes went to live with her father’s mother, but eventually, Liz would come back to care for her child.

Article continues below advertisement

During Season 8, Liz and Agnes have reunited, and Liz took her on the run with her. However, once Liz decided to avenge her own mother’s death and work with Townsend, she knew it would be too dangerous to keep Agnes with her. That doesn’t mean that Agnes is no longer in the picture, though, and all we can hope for is that Agnes is safe.

Source: NBC