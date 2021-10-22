Dembe Was Injured in an Explosion Captured in the Season 9 Premiere of 'The Blacklist'

Season 9 of The Blacklist kicked off with an action-packed episode on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Taking place two years after Elizabeth Keen's (Megan Boone) tragic death, the nearly hour-long bonanza gave fans a much-needed update on what Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison), and Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq) have been up to since the tragedy. So, why is Dembe in dire straits? What happened to Raymond 'Red' Reddington's (James Spader) former right-hand man?