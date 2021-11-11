Agnes Calls Red "Pinky" in 'The Blacklist' — How Did the Nickname Come About?

The daughter of the one and only Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), Agnes had a slightly more unconventional childhood than most kids. Kidnapped at an extraordinarily young age, she was later living with a relative, Susan Hargrave (Famke Janssen), and then, a Russian spy, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins).

A quirky kid, Agnes refers to Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) as "Pinky," which has long fascinated The Blacklist fans. So, how did the unusual nickname come about? Here's what you should know.